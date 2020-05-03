Victoria County’s judge wants to get the county up and running as soon and as safely as possible.
“By and large, folks have gotten acclimated to the world of COVID and understand social distancing and folks need to be able to access the services county government offers,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
During Monday’s commissioners court meeting, Zeller will give an update on COVID-19’s impact in the county and update the public on the steps county offices are taking to reopen. The county courthouse and annex building are set to reopen to the public on May 11.
Though the buildings will reopen, it’s up to the discretion of each county office or department on how and when to safely reopen, he said, so it’s possible not all offices will be reopening to the public the same day.
Each office will take steps to encourage social distancing practices and maintain the health of employees and the public, Zeller said. For example, shields will be installed in the tax assessor’s office to help prevent spread of the disease.
The commissioners also plan to begin conducting their meetings in person again starting May 11, but will continue to broadcast the meetings online and allow the public to provide input remotely.
“These are good steps forward in terms of allowing the public to utilize county services like before,” he said.
Also on Monday, the county is likely to implement a burn ban. Richard Castillo, the county fire marshal, wrote in a memo to the commissioners that he recommends the county enact a burn ban because of dry areas throughout the county and the rise of the drought index.
