Several Victoria events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
Canceled or rescheduled activities and events include:
- The City of Yoakum has suspended all public meetings, gatherings, events or group activities in any City owned building or on any City owned property. This includes events or gatherings at facilities owned by the City but leased by others including the Yoakum Community Center, Cook Shed, the Senior Citizens Center, the Harbus Building, and Parks Facilities and Ballfields. The following exceptions apply: Those meetings needed to conduct the official business of the City; use of outdoor facilities by individuals or small group (less than 10), or singular events approved on a case by case basis Public access to the parks/Golf House is suspended. Public access to the City Library is suspended. Limited staff will be available to respond through email and telephone. Public access to the City Fire Department Facilities for non-emergency community functions is suspended.
- The Victoria Symphony has canceled its concerts for April, which include Downtown Rhythms on the April 23 and An Alpine Symphony with Sean Chen on the April 25.
- The Republican County Convention, scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
- Peaches and Tortilla Merchantile is turning Juan event has been canceled.
- The Children's Discovery Museum is closing for this week.
- The General Zaragoza Society has made changes to their event schedule:
- The Scholarship BBQ fundraiser scheduled for March 29th has been postponed, until a later date. If you already purchased tickets, we will issue a refund, or the ticket can be used, when we reschedule.
- The 76th Annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta celebration in Goliad, and all of its events, including the BBQ Cook-off, scheduled for May 1st and 2nd have been cancelled.
- The RVOS Social Lodge 55 scheduled for March 29th at De Costa Hall has been cancelled.
- First English Lutheran Church has postponed their annual Heritage Day Celebration that supports the outreach ministries of our church until August 9th, 2020.
- Until March 31, our priests in the Diocese of Victoria will continue to daily celebrate the Eucharist in their parishes, but will do so without a congregation. The Mass is televised live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria on Sundays at 9 a.m. on KAVU television and live-streamed at www.olvcathedral.org. In addition, the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville is broadcast on Texas Thunder Radio (99.9 FM) or by downloading the free TUNEIN app to hear the Mass. In addition, there are national broadcasts of the Sunday Mass on various cable networks. Though not able to attend Mass, the faithful are encouraged to pray in their homes. Spiritual Communion can also be made at any time. In doing so, we unite ourselves to God and the Church in prayer, when unable to physically receive the Holy Eucharist.
- Faith Academy is extending its spring break through March 27th. Classes will resume March 30th, but it is possible that instruction at both campuses may be distance learning and/or learning packets.
- Refugio School District has canceled classes through April 3.
- Nursery Volunteer Fire Department scheduled for March 22 at KB’s barbecue has been canceled
- University of Houston-Victoria has canceled all university events through the end of the spring semester.
- Victoria Country Club’s club dining rooms and card rooms will be temporarily closed. All club events, meetings and banquets have been canceled until further notice. The men’s card room will remain unlocked in order for access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- Cinemark Theatres have closed all U.S. theaters beginning March 18. They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Gulf Bend Planning Network Advisory Committee has canceled its meeting Thursday at the Gulf Bend Regional Plaza.
- The Gulf Bend Board of Trustee Meeting scheduled March 24 has been canceled.
- Cap Wig Soirée originally scheduled for April has been postponed until a later date.
- Solemn Vespers, scheduled for March 11, 29 and April 5 at Incarnate Word, have been canceled. Also Taize’ Prayer scheduled for March 24 and a Lenten Retreat, scheduled for March 28 have been canceled.
- Children’s Discovery Museum is closed until further notice.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is temporarily closed to the public effective March 17. Museum staff are reporting to work as normal, and are available via phone or email. The museum will reopen as circumstances allow. Museum events planned for audiences numbering 50+ for the next eight weeks will be postponed or canceled. Rescheduled events will be announced as soon as possible. Visit for updates VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19.
- Dairy Queen Free Cone Day, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed until further notice.
- Goliad County government is asking the general public to avoid visiting the Goliad County Courthouse until further notice.
- The Victoria Amateur Radio Club monthly meeting, scheduled for March 19 will be conducted remotely via amateur radio where each member can participate in the meeting from their home and ham radio station. The club’s 145.190 Mhz repeater
- will provide the communications backbone for
- a controlled radio net
- operated by club president, Brenson Abbott, KF5VZ.
- The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Quilt Show scheduled for March 27-28 has been postponed until Aug. 7-8.
- Citizens HealthPlex is closing at 9:30 p.m. March 17 and will remain closed for at least 15 days.
- Gold’s Gym is closed until March 31
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Victoria’s Future lunch meeting, scheduled for March 23, has been canceled.
- Wild About Wine, originally scheduled for April 18, has been postponed until June 12.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
- Knight’s of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
- St. Joseph High School has decided to extend spring break an extra week. There will be no school the week of March 23-27.
- Texian Books will be closed through March 21. They will reevaluate the national situation this weekend to determine operating hours for next week.
- Webster Chapel United Methodist Church’s Holy Week events have been canceled. Canceled events include: Maunday Thursday Service, April 9; Good Friday Service, April 10 and all Easter Services on April 12.
- Shiner Gaslight Theatre production of “Paradise Lost and Found” has been postponed until the summer. Ticket sales will be adjusted for patrons.
- All Victoria Public Library programs have been canceled through the end of the week. The library will remain open during regular hours.
- Christ’s Kitchen will be serving to-go plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside. The building will be closed to the public until further notice. They will serve one healthy plate per person with no second servings.
- Bauer Exhibit Building and Auditorium in Port Lavaca will be closed for rentals until April 3.
- Port O’Connor Community Center will be closed for rentals until April 3.
- Coastal Conservation Association Texas Port O’Connor Chapter 20th annual banquet has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
- Many Crossroads court cases have been placed on hold for weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. For information about felony and district court cases, contact the Victoria County District Clerk’s Office at 361-575-0581. For information about misdemeanors and county court cases, contact the Victoria County Clerk’s Office at 361-575-1478.
- Golden Crescent CASA Texas Go Blue Day scheduled for April 3 has been canceled.
- Riverside Ride, scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
- Texas Clash, scheduled for March 21 at the Victoria Community Center has been canceled.
- The Lavaca Bay Foundation March meeting has been canceled. Watch for meeting update in early April.
- The weekly Wednesday VFW Hamburger Night has been canceled until further notice.
- The March 21 VCAM Saturday, has been canceled.
- Meals on Wheels has canceled meals in the dining hall but the meals will be available for curbside pickup. Home delivery of meals will continue as normal.
- Victoria Partnership Meeting has been suspended until further notice. We will continue to communicate important information to you through email updates.
- The April 17 meeting of the Victoria Civilian Police Academy Alumni Association has been canceled.
- Some events with the Goliad Fair and Rodeo have been canceled. Animal judging will still take place. Attendance is limited to the exhibitor and the exhibitor’s immediate family. The Homemaking portion of the show will also take place. The parade, rodeo, dance, carnival and petting zoo have been canceled. No decision has yet been made about the auction.
- All United Way Census Party events have been postponed until further notice.
- The Chick-fil-A Victoria Mobile Unit, has canceled its April 7 appearance at Cuero Regional Hospital in Cuero. All scheduled and tentative appearance events of the mobile unit have been postponed for the next 30 days.
- The March 24 Diabetes Education Class has been canceled. Call 361-703-5441 for more information, to enroll and to verify future class dates.
- The March 18 Cuero Regional Hospital CPR Class will be closed to the public and only available to staff.
- The quarterly meeting of the Czech Heritage Society, scheduled for March 21 has been postponed until further notice.
- Copperfield Village Senior Living Open House, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
- The Independent Cattlemen’s Association fundraiser, scheduled for April 25 has been postponed. A new date will be announced when plans are finalized. The association also has canceled its monthly meetings until further notice.
- The Homewood Suites “On The Spot Hiring” event, scheduled for April 18, has been canceled.
- Schroeder Hall canceled several events. Visit the venue’s website and Facebook page for current information and upcoming events.
- All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies have started new hours. All stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. More information about this temporary change to store hours and operations is at
- H-E-B Newsroom
- Our Lady of Lourdes Holy Name Society’s Chicken BBQ/Sausage fundraiser scheduled for March 29 has been postponed to a later date.
- Starbucks will be moving to a “to-go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks.
- The AARP is suspending its free tax preparation service, hosted at Meals on Wheels Victoria, until further notice.
- Cuero Regional Hospital is postponing “From Bump to Baby” Family & Baby Expo, which was scheduled for April 4, as yet to be determined.
- The Victoria Advocate open house scheduled for April 2 has been postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The state of Texas Special Olympics has suspended all practices and competitions until March 31. Victoria school district has canceled the Special Olympics Crossroads Relays. There are no plans to reschedule.
- The Jackson County Master Gardener Association has canceled its March 21 Plant Sale.
- The 2nd annual ATTIC Youth Craft Show scheduled for April has been rescheduled for July 11.
- Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum, which was planned for April 4, is postponed until the fall.
- The TDECU 2020 annual meeting scheduled for March 26, has been canceled.
- The South Texas Polka and Sausage Fest in Hallettsville, which was scheduled for March 20-22, has been postponed. Its new date will be determined.
- Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours. Visit dollargeneral.com to check local
- hours.
To add your organization’s schedule change, send an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com or call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.