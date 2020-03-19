Several Victoria events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
Canceled or rescheduled activities and events include:
- Yorktown City Hall will be closed to the public until April 1. Drop your utility payments in the City’s dropbox which is located outside. Yorktown Public Library will be closed until April 1. The City’s Municipal Court has been suspended until further notice. Gatherings at the Fire Station have been suspended for both the Senior citizens’ gatherings and for other gatherings indefinitely. Rservations for the City pavilion have been canceled and future use has been prohibited for groups in excess of 10 in number.
- Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care will be March 20-April 3.
- The Calhoun County YMCA will be closed at the end of day March 20-April 4.
- The Barbara Bauer Briggs YMCA will be closed from the end of day March 20-April 4. Their Spring Break Camp has been extended. Beginning March 23, the YMCA will provide child care to Y Members and the community for $83 weekly. The Registration fee will be waived for medical staff and firs responders.
- Friench Simpson Memorial Library, Hallettsville City Park, and the lobbies of the Police Department and City Hall are closed to the public until further notice.
- The Cuero Public Library is closed until until April 13. Return books to the drop off box in the parking lot. The Heritage Museum and Pharmacy Museum will remain closed until further notice.
- Starting March 20, Cuero Municipal Park, which includes the Golf Pro Shop and Golf Course will be closed to the public until April 3.
- The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Goliad, scheduled for April 11, has been canceled.
- The Goliad Downtown Style Show, schedule for April 18, has been postponed until the Fall. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The Entrances of all Matagorda and Sargent beaches will be closed effective March 23.
- All services and events at Zion Lutheran Church-Mission Valley are suspended until April 2. Services are available online Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. with live stream video at facebook.com/ZionMissionValley. Check there or call the church office, 361-578-5447, for updates.
- Taste of Rockport-Fulton 2020 has been postponed. Visit TasteOfRockportFulton.com for updates.
- Boy Scout Troop 113 Pancake Breakfast, scheduled for March 29, has been postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The Childcare Conference, scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has canceled all movie nights and events as well as suspending dine in service until further notice.
- The Texas Mile, scheduled for March 27-29 has been postponed until a later date. The date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St. will cancel all services beginning March 22. Services are planned to resume on March 29. Updates will be posted as the situation develops.
- Texas Zoo is closed and will remain closed until April 1.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture office is closed through March 30. The staff will be available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday by phone at 361-782-7146 or e-mail executivedirector@jctx.us or info@jctx.us. All Chamber events have been canceled until further notice.
- Gruenau Hall barbecue cook-off scheduled for March 20-21 is postponed until March 2021.
- Gruenau Hall May Feast scheduled for May 3 is canceled. The Fall Feast will be Oct. 4.
- The Nave Museum is closing March 23-June 18. The Hiromi Stringer exhibit is being rescheduled for 2021.
- Ganado Theater will be closed beginning Friday until further notice.
- The Polka Spirit Band, scheduled for March 29 at St. Luke’s in Schroeder, is canceled.
- The Lenten meal and vespers, scheduled for March 25 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander, is canceled.
- First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., has canceled all worship services and church activities through April 1. At that time church officials will reevaluate the situation. Anyone with questions can call the church office at 361-575-3623.
- Conoco-Phillips Clay Shoot benefiting South Texas Children’s Home and the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, is rescheduled for Nov. 2. All funds raised along with the auction items to date will still be donated and auctioned directly to the South Texas Children’s Home and the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch in November. If you feel you would rather receive a refund for your registration fees contact Karen Yeoman Kyeoman@stchm.org with STICH Ministries.
- Victoria Parks and Recreation has canceled its events for the next two weeks. The department will be in touch with event organizers who are affected by the cancellations. The department may reschedule its events and will update residents through its Facebook page.
- City of Victoria Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants set for a March 23-April 2 hearing or court date. The open court docket that was scheduled for March 23 has been canceled as well. Each defendant will receive a written notice from the court advising them of the new date, time and location of their hearing or trial.
- The Municipal Court will host virtual court appearances on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. starting March 23. For more information, visit victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance. Residents are encouraged to explore options for handling citations and other issues remotely by calling 361-485-3050 or visiting victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court.
- The city of Yoakum has suspended all public meetings, gatherings, events or group activities in any city owned building or on any city owned property. This includes events or gatherings at facilities owned by the city but leased by others including the Yoakum Community Center, cook shed, the Senior Citizens Center, the Harbus building, and parks facilities and ballfields. The following exceptions apply: Those meetings needed to conduct the official business of the city; use of outdoor facilities by individuals or small group (less than 10), or singular events approved on a case-by-case basis. Public access to the parks/golf house is suspended. Public access to the city library is suspended, limited staff will be available to respond through email and telephone. Public access to the city fire department facilities for non-emergency community functions is suspended.
- The Victoria Symphony has canceled all of its concerts for April, which include Downtown Rhythms on April 23 and An Alpine Symphony with Sean Chen on the April 25.
- The Republican County Convention, scheduled for March 21, is canceled. It is rescheduled for May 30.
- Peaches and Tortilla Merchantile is turning Juan event is canceled.
- The General Zaragoza Society Scholarship barbecue fundraiser, scheduled for March 29, has been postponed until a later date. If you already purchased tickets, we will issue a refund, or the ticket can be used, when we reschedule. The 76th annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta celebration in Goliad, and all of its events, including the barbecue cook-off, scheduled for May 1-2 are canceled.
- The RVOS Social Lodge 55 scheduled for March 29 at Da Costa Hall is canceled.
- First English Lutheran Church has postponed their annual Heritage Day Celebration that supports the outreach ministries of our church until Aug. 9th.
- Until March 31, the priests in the Diocese of Victoria will continue to hold daily Mass but will do so without a congregation. The Mass is televised live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria at 9 a.m. Sundays on KAVU television and live-streamed at olvcathedral.org. In addition, the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville is broadcast on Texas Thunder Radio (99.9 FM) or by downloading the free TUNEIN app to hear the Mass. In addition, there are national broadcasts of the Sunday Mass on various cable networks. Though not able to attend Mass, the faithful are encouraged to pray in their homes. Spiritual Communion can also be made at any time when unable to physically receive the Holy Eucharist.
- Faith Academy is extending its spring break through March 27. Classes will resume March 30th, but it is possible that instruction at both campuses may be distance learning and/or learning packets.
- Refugio School District has canceled classes through April 3.
- Nursery Volunteer Fire Department event, scheduled for March 22, at KB’s barbecue is canceled
- University of Houston-Victoria has canceled all university events through the end of the spring semester.
- Victoria Country Club’s club dining rooms and card rooms are temporarily closed. All club events, meetings and banquets have been canceled until further notice. The men’s card room will remain unlocked in order for access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- Cinemark Theatres closed all U.S. theaters beginning March 18. They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Gulf Bend Planning Network Advisory Committee canceled its meeting Thursday at the Gulf Bend Regional Plaza.
- The Gulf Bend Board of Trustee Meeting scheduled for March 24 is canceled.
- Cap Wig Soirée originally scheduled for April is postponed until a later date.
- Solemn Vespers, scheduled for March 29 and April 5 at Incarnate Word, are canceled. Also Taize’ Prayer scheduled for March 24 and a Lenten Retreat, scheduled for March 28 are canceled.
- Children’s Discovery Museum is closed until further notice.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is temporarily closed to the public effective March 17. Museum staff are reporting to work as normal, and are available via phone or email. The museum will reopen as circumstances allow. Museum events planned for audiences numbering 50+ for the next eight weeks will be postponed or canceled. Rescheduled events will be announced as soon as possible. Visit for updates VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19.
- Dairy Queen Free Cone Day, scheduled for March 19, is postponed until further notice.
- Goliad County government is asking the general public to avoid visiting the Goliad County Courthouse until further notice.
- The Victoria Amateur Radio Club monthly meeting, scheduled for March 19 will be conducted remotely via amateur radio where each member can participate in the meeting from their home and ham radio station. The club’s 145.190 Mhz repeater will provide the communications backbone for a controlled radio net operated by club president, Brenson Abbott, KF5VZ.
- The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Quilt Show scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Aug. 7-8.
- Citizens HealthPlex closed March 17 and will remain closed for at least 15 days.
- Gold’s Gym is closed until March 31.
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Victoria’s Future lunch meeting, scheduled for March 23, is canceled.
- Wild About Wine, originally scheduled for April 18, is postponed until June 12.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale, scheduled for March 28, is canceled.
- Knight’s of Columbus Council #1329 Bingo, scheduled for March 18, is canceled.
- St. Joseph High School has decided to extend spring break an extra week. There will be no school the week of March 23-27.
- Texian Books is closed through March 21. They will reevaluate the national situation this weekend to determine operating hours for next week.
- Webster Chapel United Methodist Church’s Holy Week events are canceled. Canceled events include Maunday Thursday Service, April 9; Good Friday Service, April 10 and all Easter Services on April 12.
- Shiner Gaslight Theatre production of “Paradise Lost and Found” has been postponed until the summer. Ticket sales will be adjusted for patrons.
- All Victoria Public Library programs are canceled through the end of the week. The library will remain open during regular hours.
- Christ’s Kitchen is serving to-go plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside. The building is closed to the public until further notice. They will serve one healthy plate per person with no second servings.
- Bauer Exhibit Building and Auditorium in Port Lavaca is closed for rentals until April 3.
- Port O’Connor Community Center is closed for rentals until April 3.
- Coastal Conservation Association Texas Port O’Connor Chapter 20th annual banquet is rescheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
- Many Crossroads court cases have been placed on hold for weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. For information about felony and district court cases, contact the Victoria County District Clerk’s Office at 361-575-0581. For information about misdemeanors and county court cases, contact the Victoria County Clerk’s Office at 361-575-1478.
- Golden Crescent CASA Texas Go Blue Day, scheduled for April 3, is canceled.
- Riverside Ride, scheduled for March 21, is canceled.
- Texas Clash, scheduled for March 21 at the Victoria Community Center, is canceled.
- The Lavaca Bay Foundation March meeting is canceled. Watch for meeting update in early April.
- The weekly Wednesday VFW Hamburger Night is canceled until further notice.
- The March 21 VCAM Saturday is canceled.
- Meals on Wheels has canceled meals in the dining hall, but the meals will be available for curbside pickup. Home delivery of meals will continue as normal.
- Victoria Partnership Meeting is suspended until further notice. We will continue to communicate important information to you through email updates.
- The April 17 meeting of the Victoria Civilian Police Academy Alumni Association is canceled.
- Some events with the Goliad Fair and Rodeo are canceled. Animal judging will still take place. Attendance is limited to the exhibitor and the exhibitor’s immediate family. The Homemaking portion of the show will also take place. The parade, rodeo, dance, carnival and petting zoo are canceled. No decision has yet been made about the auction.
- All United Way Census Party events have been postponed until further notice.
- The Chick-fil-A Victoria Mobile Unit, canceled its April 7 appearance at Cuero Regional Hospital in Cuero. All scheduled and tentative appearance events of the mobile unit have been postponed for the next 30 days.
- The March 24 Diabetes Education Class is canceled. Call 361-703-5441 for more information, to enroll and to verify future class dates.
- The March 18 Cuero Regional Hospital CPR Class will be closed to the public and only available to staff.
- The quarterly meeting of the Czech Heritage Society, scheduled for March 21, is postponed until further notice.
- Copperfield Village Senior Living Open House, scheduled for March 18, is canceled.
- The Independent Cattlemen’s Association fundraiser, scheduled for April 25, was postponed. A new date will be announced when plans are finalized. The association also has canceled its monthly meetings until further notice.
- The Homewood Suites “On The Spot Hiring” event, scheduled for April 18, is canceled.
- Schroeder Hall canceled several events. Visit the venue’s website and Facebook page for current information and upcoming events.
- All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies have started new hours. All stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. More information about this temporary change to store hours and operations is at H-E-B Newsroom
- Our Lady of Lourdes Holy Name Society’s Chicken barbecue/sausage fundraiser, scheduled for March 29, is postponed to a later date.
- Starbucks will be moving to a “to-go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks.
- The AARP has suspended its free tax preparation service, hosted at Meals on Wheels Victoria, until further notice.
- Cuero Regional Hospital has postponed “From Bump to Baby” Family & Baby Expo, which was scheduled for April 4, as yet to be determined.
- The Victoria Advocate open house, scheduled for April 2, is postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The state of Texas Special Olympics suspended all practices and competitions until March 31. Victoria school district canceled the Special Olympics Crossroads Relays.
- There are no plans to reschedule.
- The Jackson County Master Gardener Association canceled its March 21 plant sale.
- The 2nd annual ATTIC Youth Craft Show scheduled for April is rescheduled for July 11.
- Polo at McFaddin, benefiting the Nave Museum, which was planned for April 4, is postponed until the fall.
- The TDECU 2020 annual meeting scheduled for March 26, is canceled.
- The South Texas Polka and Sausage Fest in Hallettsville, which was scheduled for March 20-22, is postponed. Its new date will be determined.
- Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours. Visit dollargeneral.com to check local hours.
(1) comment
Close the Public Library. It's a COVID-19 cluster waiting to happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.