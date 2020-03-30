Two more residents of Wharton County tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Monday.
An El Campo woman and Wharton woman, both between the ages of 30-50, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The cases do not appear to be travel-related, the release said, suggesting they could be the result of community spread.
Community spread means that how or where someone contracted a virus cannot be traced, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Monday, 63 people had been tested for COVID-19 by the El Campo Memorial Hospital, OakBend Medical Center's Wharton campus, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program's Wharton clinic and an out-of-county testing facility, according to county officials.
Of those tests, seven people tested positive for the coronavirus, 50 tested negative and six are pending results.
