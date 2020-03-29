Sixty years ago, Richard Kemp met Martha Teague at the Central Church of Christ on Airline Road after a service in downtown Victoria.
He asked her to see a horror sci-fi movie, “Tarantula,” later that same Sunday afternoon in October.
“We went out, and I don’t think he said three words to me the whole day,” Martha said. “He called me again the next day, and we went out again.”
Half a year later, the couple married on March 12, 1960, and had their reception at the Victoria Women’s Club House.
“He told me, ‘I loved you when I first met you, and I’ll let you know when I quit,” Martha said, laughing. “He’s different – he’s different from anybody I’ve ever known.”
Six decades later, the couple were planning their 60th wedding anniversary party at the Victoria Women’s Club House, the same place where they celebrated their big day. Richard said he originally planned the celebration to be March 12, their wedding anniversary date, but had to push it to March 28 because of availability. The two began contacting caterers when they heard about the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It kept coming on the news, you know, don’t have more than 10 people and all this stuff,” Richard, 82, said. “So finally, I started calling everybody and telling them we’re just going to set another date for it.”
Martha, 79, said the decision to cancel the wedding anniversary party was hard, and the debate went back and forth, but said she was ultimately relieved with the decision to postpone to protect the guests.
“We were disappointed we couldn’t see everybody,” Martha said, “because a lot of these people that we know are old, and they may not be able to come in three months.”
The couple said they sent out more than 100 invitations to which 93 people responded saying they were planning to attend. Richard said after they made the decision to postpone the party, he called his guests individually and told them the party will have to be rescheduled.
“I want to see my friends,” Richard said. “I’ll be 83 years old next year, and I want to see my friends while I’m alive.”
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Martha said she and her husband would go out to eat at least once a day, but they have since stopped to be cautious. She said they keep in contact with their friends and family through Facebook and phone calls.
“This is a new reality now,” Martha said. “That’s what it is. Your life continuously changes. You live so many different lives in the course of 60 years, not just one.”
The couple spent the day that was supposed to be their anniversary party next to each other on the couch watching movies in their Rockport apartment, where they moved for retirement. Martha underwent a foot reconstruction operation in November, which has limited her mobility. Since then, Richard said, he has been doing more household duties, such as washing and cooking.
“I even learned how to wash cellphones,” Richard said. “I accidentally put two cellphones in the washing machine and washed them.”
Throughout the 60 years of marriage, they said staying committed, having faith in God and doing the simple things together have strengthened their bond over time.
“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but never a bad year in 60 years,” Martha said. “You go through so many trials and tribulations and things with everything going on. You can get through them. They make you stronger, or you don’t make it.”
“We always kiss before we go to bed,” Richard added.
Janet Foerster, the couple’s oldest daughter, said one of her favorite memories growing up was going camping with her parents in the summer. The family would sometimes take friends and church members on expeditions across Texas to different campsites.
“They were there whenever we needed them or whenever something happened,” Foerster said. “We’ve been a very blessed family in that we haven’t had a lot of tragedy, but you know, things happen and things do occur in which both of them are there to help.”
Foerster said she doesn’t see a lot of marriages like her parents nowadays and said she admires how close their bond is.
“Their age now? I could write a sitcom, and it would be hilarious,” Foerster said. “They can’t hear very well, but they’ll be saying something to each other but they’re actually saying the same thing but they think they’re not. They’re arguing over something that they’re saying the same. Things are hilarious, I mean my dad has always been a jokester.”
Sixty years before, Richard served as a police officer for the Victoria Police Department while Martha worked for an insurance adjuster. The two then moved from Victoria to Aransas Pass, where Martha gave birth to her three children. Their oldest daughter Janet was born in Victoria and is now a retired school administrator, their first son Stephen was born in Sinton and works as a bridge inspector for the Union Pacific Railroad and their second son Russell was born in McAllen and works as a directional driller for Halliburton, Richard said.
“I wouldn’t work when they were babies,” Martha said. “I didn’t go to work until they were in school, when the youngest one was in kindergarten.”
The family moved again to Houston, where Richard worked as a special agent for the Southern Pacific Railroad. In 1972, the railroad transferred him and his family back to Victoria, where they lived for 17 years.
“Victoria is kind of home,” Martha said. “We consider that home more than any other place.”
For other couples who want to stay together for 60 years, especially now during the stress of COVID-19, Richard has one simple advice, “Believe in God, church and patience,” he said.
Even though Richard said he views the past 60 years as routine, he said there wasn’t any doubt in his mind when he asked Martha to marry him.
“I guess I just knew,” he said.
“I thank God every night for sending him my way,” Martha said. “It has been a blessing.”
