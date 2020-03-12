Area businesses are preparing for the possibility of coronavirus in the Crossroads as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. continues to rise.
What’s at stake?
A 30% crash in oil prices, closed foreign facilities and minimized commerce are just a few side effects of the new coronavirus on the international economy, and they’re already starting to impact the Crossroads.
John Clegg, vice president of Clegg Industries Inc., said a large order of specialized vehicles being made for U.S. Special Operations Command Africa is on hold as he searches for another supplier of engines. He said the ones he needs are made in a Chinese plant that has been shuttered as COVID-19 continues to spread across that country.
“I’m trying to find another source somewhere in the world,” Clegg said. “These are something that’s not available in the U.S. They’re dirty engines.”
The customized vehicles Clegg Industries is sending to North Africa run on “dirty diesel,” which he said U.S. engines can’t handle.
Businesses that rely on foreign supply chains aren’t the only ones affected by spread of the disease. Minimized commerce has had an effect on the oil industry.
On Monday, the price per barrel of crude oil dropped 24%, to about $30 per barrel, in the biggest price drop since 1991.
Steve Urbanovsky, a Cuero-based independent oil field contractor, said Monday that he had lost between 60% and 70% of his oil field industry stocks.
Karr Ingham, the petroleum economist for Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, said there’s no denying the virus’ role in the collapse of Saudi-Russian relations, which triggered Monday’s collapse. He explained that coronavirus tanked global demand for crude oil when people began to limit travel. Then, he said, the resulting over supply triggered a crude oil price war between the two countries.
He said he doesn’t think this is just a market blip.
“Whether anybody personally thinks they’re at risk of catching this thing or passing it around, there’s no denying the fact this has become a phenomena that has become a staying power,” Ingham said. “It’s impossible to imagine a scenario where this just evaporates over night.”
Additionally, Ingham said the worst is yet to come.
“Let’s just say crude oil hovers around $30 a barrel for a significant time compared to $55 per barrel in 2019; that’s a $25 drop in crude oil for a several-month period of time and it will cause industry job loss,” Ingham said. “We’re sticking our heads in the sand if we think there’s going to be no noticeable economic impact.”
Grover Ellisor, owner of GCE Petroleum Consulting in Victoria, said he expects the hardest hit sectors of the industry will be in fracking and completion, but that drilling will be affected as well.
“There will be some rigs that go down; there will be frack fleets that go down, and we’ll see layoffs there,” Ellisor said.
Multiple Cuero-based oil field service and trucking companies Thursday either did not respond to or declined requests for comment about area business activity.
Local plants said their supply chains haven’t been dramatically effected.
Officials from Formosa, Invista and Inteplast said business continuity plans are in place to fill orders while also maintaining safe and healthy work environments.
Brenda Wilson, senior director of communications and human resources for Inteplast’s Lolita plant, said the facility is operating under enhance hygiene and health awareness procedures that include cleaning equipment after each shift change, limiting travel to essential travel and limiting meetings or gatherings to a maximum of 20 people.
“We put those into effect over a week ago,” she said.
Caterpillar and Dow Seadrift did not respond to requests for comment.
Robert Emery, professor of occupational health at the University of Texas School of Public Health, said although hygiene practices at industrial plants are generally kept to a high standard, “The restroom facilities at these sites can be rustic at best. Plant management should be aware of that.”
Emery said it’s important for employers to maintain a liberal policy for sick leave as coronavirus continues to spread.
Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions of the Golden Crescent, said he hasn’t seen any coronavirus-related layoffs and that his office continues to monitor the effects of the virus on the local workforce.
“I just suggest that individuals, whether they’re working or not, take precautionary measures,” he said.
