Several Victoria events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
Canceled or rescheduled activities and events include:
- The Chick-fil-A Victoria Mobile Unit, has canceled its April 7 appearance at Cuero Regional Hospital in Cuero, Texas. All scheduled and tentative appearance events of the Chick-fil-A Victoria Mobile Unit have been postponed for the next 30 days.
- The March 24 Diabetes Education Class has been canceled. Call 361-703-5441 for more information, to enroll and to verify future class dates.
- The March 18 Cuero Regional Hospital CPR Class will be closed to the public and only available to staff.
- The quarterly meeting of the Czech Heritage Society, scheduled for March 21 has been postponed until further notice.
- Copperfield Village Senior Living Open House, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
- Victoria College's Museum of the Coastal Bend has suspended its public programs, including Family Discovery Days. The Museum will remain open during Spring Break from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- The Independent Cattlemen's Association fundraiser, scheduled for April 25 has bee postponed. A new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The Independent Cattlemen's Association has canceled its monthly meetings until further notice.
- The Homewood Suites "On The Spot Hiring" event, scheduled for April 18, has bee canceled.
- Schroeder Hall canceled several events during the weekend and is planning to continue its entertainment schedule on Tuesday. These events will be rescheduled and any tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled dates￼: March 13 Nathan Colt Young; March 14 Asleep at the Wheel; March 15 The Czechaholics. Visit the venue’s website and Facebook page for current information and upcoming events.
- All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies have started new hours. All stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. More information about this temporary change to store hours and operations is at H-E-B Newsroom online.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Holy Name Society’s Chicken BBQ/Sausage fundraiser scheduled for March 29th has been postponed to a later date.
- Starbucks will be moving to a “to go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks.
- The AARP is suspending its free tax preparation service, hosted at Meals on Wheels Victoria, until further notice.
- Cuero Regional Hospital is postponing “From Bump to Baby” Family & Baby Expo, which was scheduled for April 4, as yet to be determined.
- The Victoria Advocate open house scheduled for April 2 has been postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The state of Texas Special Olympics has suspended all practices and competitions until March 31. Victoria school district has canceled the Special Olympics Crossroads Relays. There are no plans to reschedule.
- The Jackson County Master Gardener Association has canceled its March 21 Plant Sale.
- The 2nd annual ATTIC Youth Craft Show scheduled for April has been rescheduled for July 11.
- Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum, which was planned for April 4, is postponed until fall 2020.
- The TDECU 2020 annual meeting scheduled for March 26, has been canceled.
- The South Texas Polka and Sausage Fest in Hallettsville, which was scheduled for March 20-22, has been postponed until an undetermined date.
- The Rose Short Experience tour Saturday was canceled.
- Spring Fling Family Fun Night for Torres Elementary is canceled.
- Spring Break Camp, which is a partnership with Mid-Coast Family Services, is canceled.
Keeping safe
The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent plans to have its spring break events. Here are the steps it is taking to make sure the children stay safe, according to a museum news release.
The staff cleans exhibit toys and props throughout the day and all parts of the museum undergo a thorough cleaning after our doors close each night. This is our practice every day at the Children’s Discovery Museum, not just during flu season or when illnesses affect our community.
We promote personal steps to reduce the spread of germs.
- We have signs in all bathrooms reminding our visitors and staff of proper hand-washing procedures and we provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers at several locations throughout the museum.
And, as always, we remind all visitors and staff that the best way to prevent the spread of germs is to stay home if they are feeling unwell.
To add your organization’s schedule change, send an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com or call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
