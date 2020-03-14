Several Victoria events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of the new coronavirus.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in Victoria County.
Canceled or rescheduled activities and events include:
- All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close at 8 p.m. today. Beginning Sunday, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice.
"While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers," H-E-B said in a statement.
More information about this temporary change to store hours and operations is at H-E-B Newsroom online.
- Cuero Regional Hospital is postponing “From Bump to Baby” Family & Baby Expo, which was scheduled for April 4, as yet to be determined.
- Torres Elementary Fundraiser, scheduled for tonight was canceled.
- Goliad Market Days, scheduled for Saturday was canceled, according to the Goliad Chamber of Commerce.
- Mennonite Disaster Service has decided to close all of its projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective March 13. This includes projects in Wharton, Victoria and the Coastal Bend
- The Victoria Advocate open house scheduled for April 2 has been postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The state of Texas Special Olympics has suspended all practices and competitions until March 31. Victoria school district has canceled the Special Olympics Crossroads Relays. There are no plans to reschedule.
- The Jackson County Master Gardener Association has canceled its March 21 Plant Sale.
- The 2nd annual ATTIC Youth Craft Show scheduled for April has been rescheduled for July 11.
- Polo at McFaddin benefiting the Nave Museum, which was planned for April 4, is postponed until fall 2020.
- The TDECU 2020 annual meeting scheduled for March 26, has been canceled.
- The South Texas Polka and Sausage Fest in Hallettsville, which was scheduled for March 20-22, has been postponed until an undetermined date.
- The Rose Short Experience tour Saturday was canceled.
- Spring Fling Family Fun Night for Torres Elementary is canceled.
- Spring Break Camp, which is a partnership with Mid-Coast Family Services, is canceled.
Keeping safe
The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent plans to have its spring break events. Here are the steps it is taking to make sure the children stay safe, according to a museum news release.
- The staff cleans exhibit toys and props throughout the day and all parts of the museum undergo a thorough cleaning after our doors close each night. This is our practice every day at the Children’s Discovery Museum, not just during flu season
- or when illnesses affect our community.
- We promote personal steps to reduce the spread of germs.
- Therefore, we have signs in all bathrooms reminding our visitors and staff of proper hand-washing procedures and we provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers at several locations throughout the museum. And, as always, we remind all visitors and staff that the best way to prevent the spread of germs is to stay home if they are feeling unwell.
To add your organization’s schedule change, send an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com or call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.