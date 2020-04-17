Crossroads residents can now take an antibody test that can indicate whether they have been exposed to the new coronavirus.
A sample collection site, run by Cura Telehealth & Wellness, opened in the parking lot of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, said Dr. Clinton Baird, Cura's CEO.
Medical assistants at the site collect blood samples that can be tested for antibodies, effectively determining whether a person's immune system is currently or has previously fought off COVID-19. Instead of testing for the virus itself, antibody tests look for the body's response to the virus, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The primary test for COVID-19 searches for the presence of viral genes that can confirm a current infection. Samples are typically taken from patients via a nose swab, but some tests can also use throat swabs.
Companies and health care providers are starting to use tests for coronavirus antibodies. These tests, also known as serologic tests, use a blood sample to search for antibodies that the body has created to fight off COVID-19. Antibody tests are typically quicker than viral tests and are easier to perform at scale, making them a useful option when surveying large populations, according to the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.
Cura's tests are open to people who sign up for an appointment via the company's online portal, Baird said. Tests and the accompanying virtual doctor's visit cost $169. After a blood draw is taken in Victoria, it is shipped overnight to Cura's lab in Tulsa, Okla., to be tested. Patients get notified of their results within 36 to 48 hours after the blood is taken, Baird said.
Cura is offering testing at 12 locations throughout the U.S., Baird said. At some of those sites, the company also collects samples for viral tests, the type that diagnose a current COVID-19 infection. Post Acute Medical offered its parking lots as a space for Cura employees to stage their sample collection sites for free.
More than 70 companies that have begun offering antibody tests in recent weeks, according to the FDA. These tests could provide a better picture of how many people in a given community and throughout the country have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the new coronavirus. Because the standard tests have been in short supply, and because an unknown number of people have been infected with the virus but had no or very mild symptoms, the U.S. doesn't have a complete understanding of how many people have already been infected and how dangerous the disease actually is.
"If we don’t know the asymptomatic or mild cases, we won’t know if it’s killing a sizable fraction of the people who have it, or only people who have underlying conditions or are very unlucky," Dr. Carl Bergstrom, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the New York Times.
Understanding the total number of people who have been exposed to the virus is critical as researchers continue to determine whether a previous COVID-19 infection will give patients some type of immunity from future infections.
"No one knows if people are going to keep this immunity for months, years or decades," Baird said. "That question is yet to be answered."
Antibody testing will also be a useful tool if using the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients proves to be an effective treatment option for people currently fighting the disease. Hospitals including Houston Methodist Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York are testing whether such a treatment could help patients battling severe COVID-19 infections.
Because the U.S. is still working to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, serologic tests can't completely replace viral tests, Baird said. Cura's tests can begin detecting antibodies as soon as three days after exposure and as late as 10 days, he said. If you take the test immediately after you were exposed to the virus, it's unlikely your body would have formed antibodies to fight off the infection, meaning the test wouldn't detect anything any antibodies.
"We have a very formalized process for if you're positive for a viral (test); that means you have the virus right now, today, and you could be shedding it," Baird said. "The antibody test becomes a bit more complicated, because if you have a positive antibody, you may still have the virus and not cleared it yet."
Depending on what type of antibody is detected and why you're taking the test, you might also want to take a classic viral test to determine whether you have a current infection, Baird said. For example, if you're a health care worker hoping to return to work and the antibody test detects antibodies that form quickly after exposure to the virus, you should also take a standard viral test to determine whether the infection is current or if the virus has already left your body.
There are some important caveats to antibody testing. To respond to the emergency need for testing during the pandemic the FDA has waived its standard protocol.
"It's important to know that no one has FDA approval in the normal sense of the word," Baird said. "We have to do this because we don't have anything better right now, we're going to do the best we can with what we have."
Baird said Cura's tests have an accuracy rate of 88%.
