COVID-19 cases continued to rise this week in Crossroads schools and classrooms.
Most Crossroads schools have reported at least one COVID-19 case since the start of the school year. Others have reported several hundred in a matter of weeks.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has reported numbers from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, which means state numbers are about a week delayed.
Victoria County
VICTORIA ISD — The district has reported 667 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 18, according to a Wednesday district notice. About 541 of those cases are among students, which has surpassed the number of student cases from the 2020-21 school year. About 126 employees have tested positive for the virus.
BLOOMINGTON ISD — The district has reported 14 COVID-19 cases, according to district data.
About 10 of the cases are among students and four are among employees, according to recently released numbers.
Calhoun County
CALHOUN ISD — The district has reported 301 cases since classes resumed on Aug. 11, according to district-released numbers dated through Thursday.
The district releases COVID-19 data per campus daily on its website. Of the cases reported, about 277 cases are among students, and 24 employees have tested positive.
Refugio County
REFUGIO ISD — The district has reported five COVID-19 cases to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services since school started on Aug. 16.
The five positive cases are among staff, according to state data through Aug. 29.
AUSTWELL-TIVOLI ISD — The district has reported two COVID-19 cases since starting classes on Aug. 9, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The cases are among employees.
WOODSBORO ISD — The district has reported 36 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 16, according to district data.
Of the cases, 29 are students, and seven are employees, according to the district.
Goliad County
GOLIAD ISD — The district has reported 12 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 18, according to state data.
About eight of the cases are students and four are employees, according to the state.
DeWitt County
CUERO ISD — The district has reported 194 COVID-19 cases since school started on Aug. 11, according to district data from Aug. 27.
Lavaca County
SHINER ISD — The district has reported one employee COVID-19 case, according to state data.
YOAKUM ISD — The district has reported seven student COVID-19 cases since starting school on Aug. 18, according to state data.
MOULTON ISD — The district has reported four COVID-19 cases, according to district information.
Of the cases, two are students, and two are employees.
Jackson County
EDNA ISD — The district has reported two employee COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
Matagorda County
PALACIOS ISD — The district has reported 13 student COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
BAY CITY ISD — The district has reported 31 COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
The cases include nine employees and 22 students.
VAN VLECK ISD — The district has reported 37 COVID-19 cases, according to state data.
The cases include nine employees and 28 students.
Nursery, Yorktown, Westhoff, Meyersville, Hallettsville, Sweet Home, Ezzell, Vysehrad, Industrial, Ganado and El Campo school districts have not reported COVID-19 cases locally or to the state.
