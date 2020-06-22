Lavaca County's total number of COVID-19 cases more than doubled between last Friday and Monday – from 37 to 88 cases, according to Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Before Monday, the county last reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday evening, bringing its total number of residents who had contracted the virus to 37.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, it was not yet clear whether all 51 of the new cases were reported to county officials by the state on Monday or whether some were reported to the county during the weekend.
Barthels said the 88 cases among residents include 24 patients who have recovered and 63 active, probable and pending investigation cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. One resident has died while infected with COVID-19.
The state health department recently started reporting cases that are pending investigation and probable cases, in part because of a lag in the completion of investigations that an influx in cases has caused.
A case that is pending investigation is one that has been confirmed by a laboratory and reported to the state, but has not been processed by state health officials.
A probable case is one that is not laboratory confirmed, but meets case definition through a combination of symptoms, exposure history and other lab tests.
On April 5, the Council for the State and Territorial Epidemiologists recommended that confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 be included in case counts released publicly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started including probables in its reporting as a result, as well as several states.
Two of Lavaca County's cases were probable and 51 cases were pending investigation as of Monday, according to the state health department.
"Since Lavaca County is experiencing increased case reports and testing, we're going to see a significant increase in numbers compared to what we've previously reported," Barthels said during a Facebook live video on Monday morning.
Matagorda County
Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday.
The new cases brings the county's total to 129, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. Of those, 58 are recovered and five residents have died.
"It seems that the public really should take this virus seriously," said county spokesman Mitch Thames in the release, adding that 21 new cases in one day is "almost an unbelievable number."
Matagorda County officials and medical leaders from the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program and the Palacios Community Medical Center "agree that what we are seeing indicates a possible second wave of COVID-19 within our community," Thames wrote.
A public testing site will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., Bay City,
There is no cost for the test, the release said. All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test. To be eligible for testing, a person must show one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
To schedule a test, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
"We encourage everyone who lives, works, and plays in Matagorda County to remain aware of their surroundings and to actively monitor and manage their health status," Thames said. "Please follow the social distancing, hygiene, and travel guidelines that we all know so well, and continue to support and pray for each other as we do our part to stay healthy and safe during this global pandemic."
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 115 in Wharton County and 60 reported cases who have recovered and one death. Wharton County has 54 active COVID-19 cases
