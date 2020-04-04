The total of COVID-19 cases topped 100 Saturday in the Crossroads, according to official tallies from local counties.
The cases span Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Jackson, Lavaca, DeWitt, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
The unfortunate marker does not necessarily show a complete picture of COVID-19’s prevalence in the region, however. The U.S. response to the new virus has been complicated by a slow rollout of testing that can confirm is someone is actually sick with the new respiratory disease. But in addition to the testing issues that have affected every community, the amount of testing varies widely throughout the state. Not all counties release information on how many residents have been tested, making it hard to calculate the full spread of the disease, according to public health experts.
Calhoun County
In Calhoun County, three additional cases of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 11 cases of the new disease.
Officials continued to tell residents that all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure. All three newly confirmed patients are isolating in their homes, according to a news release from Memorial Medical Center. Of the new cases, one is believed to be linked to travel outside of Calhoun County, one is thought to be community spread, and one is thought to be person-to-person spread.
Local officials also alerted residents that anyone who visited the Walmart in Port Lavaca on Monday between 2 and 3 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus. Those at the store during that time window should carefully monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 (which include cough, fever and shortness of breath) and call their physicians if symptoms arise.
The Memorial Medical Clinic in Port Lavaca is offering telehealth visits so patients can communicate with their physicians via video or audio without needing to leave their homes and risk exposure to COVID-19.
Matagorda County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday in Matagorda County, bringing the county’s total to 39 positive cases.
The patients confirmed to have the new disease Saturday include a woman between the ages of 75 and 80 who is in the hospital receiving care, according to county officials. Her case is not travel-related.
The other two patients, a woman between the ages of 20 and 25 and a woman between the ages of 30 and 35, are both isolating at home. Officials are still investigating how these women were infected.
Communities where cases have been confirmed include Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing, according to a news release.
Jackson County
There are no new cases in Jackson County as of Saturday evening. In all, three people have tested positive for the disease, and two of them have made a complete recovery, according to the Jackson County Hospital District. The hospital said it has tested 87 people for the new disease, and 10 of those tests are still pending as of Saturday evening.
Goliad County
The only confirmed COVID-19 patient in Goliad County has made a full recovery, local officials said Saturday evening.
Wharton County
Four additional Wharton County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 Saturday, according to local officials.
There are now 12 confirmed cases of the new disease in the county.
All four people, two women and two children, lived in the same house as a previously identified case in Wharton County, according to a news release. At least 98 people have been tested in Wharton County, and seven of those tests are still pending, officials said in news release.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County officials reported a seventh case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday evening. State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patient, local officials said, but the case is attributed to community spread, according to a news release from DeWitt officials. Of all seven DeWitt County residents who have COVID-19, two have been hospitalized and one patient has recovered.
Officials also said two Yoakum businesses were visited by a COVID-19 patient “while symptoms were present,” according to the news release. The patient visited the Soehnge Do It Center, 408 W. Grand Ave., and Morrow’s Hardware Store, 409 Lott St., on Tuesday. Officials said the risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low.
There are no new cases in Lavaca County or Victoria County as of Saturday afternoon. There are still no confirmed cases in Refugio County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.