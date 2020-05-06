As if COVID-19 isn’t enough, hurricane season is less than a month away and natural disasters, unfortunately, are not subject to cancellation.
Starting June 1, the season is predicted to have above-normal activity, according to the annual outlook report form Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project.
A total of 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes are in the forecast.
Victoria County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Rick McBrayer, said that doesn’t mean a whole lot to him.
Preparation is essential regardless of predictions, he said.
“What we focus on is that we’re in a tropical region so we’ve got to be prepared,” McBrayer said.
Gov. Greg Abbott declared this week as Hurricane Preparedness week on Tuesday in line with the National Hurricane Center’s campaign, though his proclamation and preparedness website have no mention of how COVID-19 could impact the season or whether the state is making changes to its plans.
Locally, some preparations for the season have had to be canceled or sidetracked as officials respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The 21st annual Mid-Coast Hurricane Disaster Conference slated for April, for instance, was canceled because of the pandemic.
A disaster preparedness guide that Victoria’s Office of Emergency Management is publishing for the first time this year was also delayed, McBrayer said.
“It is going to be kind of an all hazards approach,” he said. “We we’re hoping to be further along, but COVID-19 kind of socked us in the gut on that one.”
McBrayer hopes to have the guide out early into the season, he said. The publication will encompass everything from severe weather to chemical hazards and pandemics.
Not surprisingly, COVID-19 has forced adjustments to hurricane response plans.
Cyndi Smith, DeWitt County’s emergency management coordinator, said changes have already been made to shelter operation plans because the American Red Cross will not be implementing standard sheltering.
“We will have to work with the hotels in the area and, of course, those would get overloaded first thing, so people are going to have to get ready and prepare in the sense that if they’re going to need shelter, they’re going to have to locate it somewhere outside of DeWitt County,” Smith said. “That is the only adjustment that has been made so far, but they will be on a day-by-day basis until we know anything further.”
DeWitt has not pushed out as much hurricane preparation information as it normally would about this time of year because COVID-19 has consumed residents’ concern and officials do not want to overwhelm them, Smith said.
She plans to resume Community Emergency Response Team trainings and outreach at the Cuero Market Days, once necessary reopenings are in place for the county.
Until then, residents can arrange for group hurricane preparedness presentations with their emergency management coordinator and should sign up for emergency notification in the counties and cities where they live and work, she said.
”We need people registered for the emergency notification systems,” Smith said. “That is our first line of defense.”
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said the 2020 hurricane season “will be more complicated, with social distancing and ensuring we keep hygiene at the top of our list,” in a news release.
During an interview with Axios, Gaynor introduced the agency’s “COVID-19 Pandemic Operational Guidance for 2020 Hurricane Season” and said the agency is preparing for the worst.
“We’re doing a lot of things that are not necessarily in any playbook that has existed,” Gaynor told Axios. “How do you evacuate people from hurricane zones while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing?”
During the past month, Gaynor said FEMA has been coordinating with state, local, tribal and territorial partners to strategize evacuation and sheltering protocols that will account for social distancing.
The National Hurricane Center is directing citizens to factor COVID-19-related recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection into their preparation.
The CDC issued some hurricane-specific recommendations in a blog post, like having at least two cloth face coverings per person in case you have to go to a public shelter, as well as hand sanitizer.
But the federal agency, as well as the National Hurricane Center, have advised citizens to try to remain flexible to changing orders from officials, echoing the fact that no one knows exactly how the pandemic will play out in the months ahead.
“The COVID-19 outbreak is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation,” the CDC said. “Response plans may need to change as CDC learns more about the virus and issues new guidance.”
