Victoria County’s highest–ranking public health official cautioned residents to stay wary days before a second round of COVID-19 reopenings begin.
“I wouldn’t let your guard down a minute,” said Dr. John McNeill, local public health authority. “This virus is out there, and this virus can hurt you.”
McNeill offered that caution less than an hour after a televised address by Gov. Greg Abbott in which he announced a plan to reopen Texas hair, nail and tanning salons Friday.
That news came five days after the reopening of dine-in restaurants and walk-in shops at 25% capacity throughout the state.
Because some of those infected with the new coronavirus can take up to 14 days to show symptoms, it will be a little more than a week before state and local officials can determine the effects of the first phase of that reopening, McNeill said. Public health experts are also wary of a potential resurgance of the disease, he said.
“We are opening up our country, and we will have to just wait and see,” he said. “The bottom line is nobody can predict what will happen with this virus. We haven’t been able to hardly predict anything.”
Despite the reopenings, McNeill said the danger from COVID-19 persists in Victoria County.
“We’re not (reopening) because it’s safe. We’re letting people out so they can live their lives and get back to work and make a living for their family and still be safe,” he said.
Nevertheless, some COVID-19 demographics in Victoria County are promising, he said.
“Today, we had two new cases, and a month ago, we had days where we had 13 new cases,” McNeill said. “So, I would have to say the disease is probably maybe not spreading as much based on that data, but it’s hard to know.”
Tuesday, Victoria County public health officials announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 145 infections since the new coronavirus was first detected in the county in March.
At least 37 people are actively infected with the new coronavirus in Victoria County, and 103 have recovered.
Three people are in intensive care units, and five people have so far died.
No other Crossroads counties reported any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Matagorda County will have a state-conducted COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.
The drive-thru site will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center, located at 201 7th St. in Bay City.
Those who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be prescreened, according to a county news release. Anyone in the region can get tested who shows one or more symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
The test is a nasal swab test and not an antibody test, according to the news release.
With Mother’s Day less than a week away, Victoria County officials advised residents to use their best judgment in how to celebrate the holiday.
“We need to be careful about it,” McNeill said. “This is a decision that families are going to have to make.”
Echoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, McNeill recommended celebrating families keep gatherings small and maintain distances between one another.
Precautionary measures such as face coverings and social distancing, he said, will likely continue into the near future.
McNeill also said families should think hard about whether it is worth the risk of inviting family members who are elderly, suffer from comorbidities or are otherwise especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
Celebrating outside, he said, is also recommended.
“There’s always a danger,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.