Victoria County officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Thursday.
There are 63 known active cases in the county.
Of the county’s 4,202 total cases, 4,045 people have recovered and 94 died.
There are 42 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, occupying 7.4% of the 565 staffed hospital beds in the region.
Lavaca County
A thirteenth Lavaca County resident has died from COVID-19 related complications, county officials said Thursday.
The person lived in Hallettsville, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator. No additional information about their identity or illness was released.
County officials report deaths confirmed by Region 8 of the Texas Department of Health Human Services, which serves as its public health authority.
Five more cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries from the virus were reported on Thursday. Of the county’s 1,109 cases, 37 remained active, Barthels said. An estimated 1,059 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Refugio County
Refugio County officials reported on Thursday the death of another county resident who had COVID-19.
This brings the county’s death toll to 15.
No further information was released about the person who died.
The county also reported two new cases, bringing its total to 313.
The people who tested positive were a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s, according to a news release.
The county has four known active cases and 294 people have recovered.
Calhoun County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
Of the 887 cases reported so far, there are 18 known active cases, 861 people have recovered and eight have died.
Jackson County
Two new cases were reported in Jackson County.
The county has 11 known active cases. A total of 636 people have tested positive. Of these, 618 have recovered and seven died.
Matagorda County
One new case and five recoveries was reported in Matagorda County Thursday, according to state data.
The county has reported 1,082 cases, 1,034 recoveries and 51 deaths.
New cases were not reported in DeWitt, Goliad or Wharton counties Thursday.
