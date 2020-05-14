The COVID-19 pandemic has created a slew of challenges for the industrial plants and facilities in the Crossroads.
Many depend on employees who cannot work remotely and staff from counties throughout the region.
With workers living in several communities, social distancing and safety precautions are of heightened importance while they are at and away from the facilities.
Steve Marwitz, a spokesman for the Formosa Plastics Corp. Texas, said Formosa employees and contractor's employees are both relieved and simultaneously anxious about Gov. Greg Abbott's plans to reopen Texas.
There is some trepidation that reopening the state too fast will lead to significant community harm because "the source of the COVID-19 virus can come from any direction and social distancing habits that are engrained at our site may not be second nature in the community-at-large,” he said.
The Formosa plant in Point Comfort is among 10 area facilities that responded to questions from the Advocate about how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those facilities, Formosa and Dow-Seadrift/Union Carbide facility in Seadrift were the only two who reported that employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Representatives from Eddy Packing, Fordyce Holding Inc., Ineos Nitriles and Kaspar Wireworks did not respond to any requests for comment.
A total of 25 people who work at the Formosa facility had contracted the coronavirus as of Thursday, including 14 Formosa employees and 11 of contractor’s employees, Marwitz said.
Dow had been made aware of two employees at its Seadrift facility who tested positive for COVID-19, said Ashley Mendoza, a spokeswoman for that facility.
All facilities reported that they were relying on guidelines from federal and state officials, which includes implementing social distancing, allowing employees to work remotely when possible, staggering shifts, providing personal protective equipment and increasing sanitation and hygiene practices.
Several of the local plants, including the Coleto Creek Power Plant, The Inteplast Group and Seadrift Coke, are screening their employees’ temperatures before they enter the workplace.
Many have also limited visitors or suspended visitations entirely, including Berry Plastics, Boedeker Plastics Inc. and the Coleto Creek Power Plant.
Non-essential business travel is suspended for employees at a number of facilities, including Boedeker Plastics Inc., the Coleto Creek Power Plant and Formosa.
As these facilities try to protect the health of their workers, they are also trying to continue production under heavy economic strains: crashing oil prices and demand, tightened spending, supply chain disruptions and anxiety induced by credit markets.
A survey by the National Association of Manufactures found that 78.3% of respondents anticipated a financial impact from COVID-19, 53.1% anticipated a change in operations and 35.5% were facing supply chain disruptions before April even began.
Formosa temporarily shut down its EG2 project in March and Caterpillar ceased production between April 14-24.
At the Invista facility in Victoria, a 60-day shutdown ensued for one of its units because of decline in demand for the product, said Kim Conlee, a spokespwoman for the company.
The shutdown came after projections showed that the site would run out of space to store product because of unforeseen decisions by key customers to reduce or eliminate their purchases, she said.
Here is how local facilities are faring, in terms of both health/safety and production.
Berry Plastics Global Inc., Victoria County
The Berry Plastics facility in Victoria is using guidelines from government officials and has not had its production affected by the pandemic, said Eva Schmitz, a spokeswoman for the corporation.
“Berry’s Victoria, Texas, facility manufactures a wide variety of trash bags and can liners for the institutional and retail markets which are essential in not only our daily lives, but also in the fight against COVID-19.”
Boedeker Plastics Inc., Lavaca County
Boedeker Plastics has retained its usual staffing throughout the pandemic and is providing hand sanitizing stations, toiletries and personal protective equipment for all employees onsite, said Mike Raindl, a company spokesman.
Less than 5% of staff have been tested for COVID-19. Raindl said one person was asked to stay home and self-quarantine, but they later received negative test results for COVID-19.
“We have one person still working remotely, due to threatened immune system, but all others are back at work,” he said.
Raindl said the facility is limiting breakroom access to one individual, providing disposable eating utensils and paper products, generally following social distancing guidelines, limiting person-to-person contact between divisions and encouraging employees who feel sick to stay at home.
Caterpillar Inc., Victoria County
Remaining employees continue to work at Caterpillar‘s Victoria facility after layoffs occurred earlier this month.
Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller declined to comment about how many people at the Victoria plant were affected by the layoffs or what actions are underway to promote workplace safety.
In a statement, she said the layoffs were caused by the need to reduce production as a result of weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They came after a temporary shutdown of the Victoria facility between April 14 and April 24.
Coleto Creek Power Plant, Goliad County
Luminant, which owns the Coleto Creek Power Plant, has created an internal task force to monitor and address the pandemic, said Meranda Cohn, a spokeswoman for the company.
“We took actions early in the year to prepare our operations for a COVID-19 environment, putting the company in a position of relative financial strength while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our ability to provide safe, reliable electricity to our customers,” she said.
In addition to implementing the recommended precautions, the control rooms in each power plant have been locked down, she said.
Alternative work locations for the 24/7 plant dispatch controls desk were set up, Cohn said, and the facility has stocked cots and meals in case sequestration of staff is needed.
Dow-Seadrift/Union Carbide Corp., Calhoun County
The Seadrift facility continues to take precautions pertaining to both of its two employees who tested positive for COVID-19, said Ashley Mendoza, a spokeswoman for the facility.
Mendoza did not respond to questions about any layoffs, furloughs or hour reductions at the facility, which she said will remain in operation.
“The company plays a critical role in supplying the many vital products and technologies that power our health care, hygiene and medical industries,” she said.
Formosa Plastics Corp., Calhoun County
As of Thursday, more than 200 Formosa employees at the facility had been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, including those who tested positive for the coronavirus, said Steve Marwitz, communications director for Formosa Plastics Corp. Texas.
A total of 430 employees had been quarantined, he said. Of those personnel, at least 401 or 93% already returned to work.
Employees’ benefits were adjusted to encourage them to report if they are sick to the facility’s medical department and stay home, Marwitz said. Workers have also been provided telemedicine at no cost and COVID-19 testing-related care.
While construction on the the EG2 project came to a temporary halt in March, production at the facility has remained steady, Marwitz said.
The Inteplast Group, Jackson County
Inteplast spokeswoman Brenda Wilson said no changes to normal staffing have been made at the Lolita facility, where production has not been substantially impacted by the pandemic.
Less than 5% of workers at the site have been tested for COVID-19, Wilson said.
A total of 88 people who work at the facility were sent home to quarantine at various times since the pandemic began, she said, but all have returned to work.
Invista, Victoria County
One production unit at Victoria’s Invista facility was temporarily shut down for 60 days starting the week of April 20 because of an unexpected downturn in product demand, said company spokeswoman Kim Conlee.
Employees from that unit shifted their focus to other operations at the worksite and had not been laid off as of Thursday, she said.
The $250 million project to upgrade manufacturing technology at the site and increase production of adiponitrile (ADN) remains on schedule, she said.
LyondellBasell, Victoria County
Meredith Matthews, a spokeswoman for LyondellBassell, declined to answer questions about individual facilities.
As employees return to the workplace, she said the company is mandating additional health and safety training.
In addition to common precautionary measures, LyondellBassell replaced some turnstiles with guards for touch-free access and installed plexiglass barriers for certain entrance locations at facilities, Matthews said.
Seadrift Coke, Calhoun County
Seadrift Coke’s corporate office created a COVID-19 response team that meets several times each week, said Lindsey Meador, a spokeswoman for the Seadrift facility.
“These initial meetings resulted in early actions to cancel travel and eliminate in-person meetings,” she said.
Other procedures include use of personal protection equipment, mandatory gloves, social distancing, frequent cleaning, disinfecting and daily check sheets to keep team members focused on these new procedures.
(0) comments
