The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Victoria’s trauma service area climbed to 21.82% Friday.
Coronavirus patients occupied 139 of the region’s 637 staffed hospital beds, according to the state health department. State data showed there were 209 available beds and six empty beds in intensive care units.
On Friday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department also reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the respiratory disease in the region — one in Victoria County and two in Matagorda county.
A vast majority of the new cases, 262, were reported in Matagorda County.
“The numbers are just exploding again and that’s got to be the word I use,” said Mitch Thames, a spokesman for the county.
The cases are county-wide, he said, and community spread and household or family spread continue be to leading sources of transmission.
Thames, who also serves as president of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce, said there is growing concern about how the illness is affecting the workforce because the spike in cases means more businesses have employees out sick.
“The big, big fear for me is when you have an industry that has to shutdown because they can’t fill a shift,” he said. “The profit margins are razor-thin already and when you start not being able to open your doors or not being able to adequately service your customers, then it starts affecting that bottom line as well.”
While Thames said he hasn’t necessarily seen residents following COVID-19 guidelines less, the importance of people following them is something he cannot stress enough, he said.
“I want people to pay more attention about washing hands and wearing masks,” Thames said. “I think there is a line out there where people either do or don’t follow the rules but my message today is please go back and read the rules, recommendations and guidelines again. Please double down and please, please do listen to us.”
Crossroads COVID-19 cases — Jan. 15, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,346 (+16)
|1,272
|11
|DeWitt
|1,541 (+1)
|1,383
|50
|Goliad
|303
|275
|9
|Jackson
|1,277 (+10)
|1,186
|23
|Lavaca
|1,893 (+13)
|1,747
|59
|Matagorda
|2,485 (+262)
|2,198
|72
|Refugio
|529 (+3)
|431
|17
|Victoria
|6,737 (+65)
|6,000
|132
|Wharton
|2,893 (+45)
|2,503
|81
|9-County total
|19,004 (+415)
|16,995
|454
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide case daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.