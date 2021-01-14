The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 111 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths from the respiratory disease in the region Thursday.
New deaths were reported in Jackson, Lavaca, Victoria and Wharton counties, according to the state health department.
On Thursday, 124 COVID-19 patients occupied 18.7% of 662 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department.
There were 246 empty hospital beds and 11 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Also Thursday, Victoria’s school district reported four more students with COVID-19.
The cases include a student from Head Start, DeLeon Elementary School, Rowland Elementary School, Stroman Middle School and the Career and Technical Institute, according to a district release. The Head Start student also attends an elementary school where the case was also reported.
The Head Start, DeLeon and Rowland students were last on campus Monday. The Stroman student was last on campus Jan. 8. The Career and Technical Institute student was last on campus Jan. 7.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the students will need to isolate for up to 10 days, according to the release.
The new cases bring the district total to 142 since reopening campuses in September. Of those cases, 80 are among students and 62 are among staffers.
CORRECT Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Jan. 14, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1330 (+2)
|1,263
|11
|DeWitt
|1,540
|1,382
|50
|Goliad
|303
|275
|9
|Jackson
|1267 (+1)
|1,169
|23
|Lavaca
|1,880 (+2)
|1,742
|59
|Matagorda
|2,223 (+12)
|1,972
|70
|Refugio
|526
|430
|17
|Victoria
|6,672 (+72)
|5,913
|131
|Wharton
|2,848 (+22)
|2,467
|81
|9-County total
|18,589 (+111)
|16,613
|451
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide case daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
