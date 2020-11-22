COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from Saturday to Sunday across six Crossroads counties and moved the area farther away from forcing business capacities to decrease.
If the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to increase, the region could reach the 15% threshold that would force many businesses to reduce their capacity again under under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.
In Trauma Service Area S, which includes Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, 64 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were hospitalized as of 12:50 p.m. Sunday, according to state data. These patients are occupying about 13% of the total staffed beds in the region. The trauma area has 277 available hospital beds, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
This is down from Saturday’s 67 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized and 13.6% of total staffed beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the same area.
None of the counties in the Crossroads reported case count updates Sunday.
