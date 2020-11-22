COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from Saturday to Sunday across six Crossroads counties and moved the area farther away from forcing business capacities to decrease.

If the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to increase, the region could reach the 15% threshold that would force many businesses to reduce their capacity again under under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.

In Trauma Service Area S, which includes Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, 64 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were hospitalized as of 12:50 p.m. Sunday, according to state data. These patients are occupying about 13% of the total staffed beds in the region. The trauma area has 277 available hospital beds, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is down from Saturday’s 67 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized and 13.6% of total staffed beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the same area.

None of the counties in the Crossroads reported case count updates Sunday.

COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 22, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 998 961 8
DeWitt 1,078 988 55
Goliad 233 218 4
Jackson 784 698 7
Lavaca 1,419 1,291 13
Matagorda 1,204 1,121 59
Refugio 333 307 16
Victoria 4,842 4,506 98
Wharton 1,666 1,497 49
9-County total 12,481 11,587 309
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 225
July 19 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 64
July 26 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110
Aug. 2 325 80 26 126 55 103 71 138 101
Aug. 9 210 76 26 80 25 68 14 90 85
Aug. 16 112 23 18 15 17 41 20 322 91
Aug. 23 70 12 0 19 15 49 20 106 45
Aug. 30 107 27 3 62 20 38 3 95 28
Sept. 6 93 23 0 9 18 45 7 30 43
Sept. 13 67 4 5 12 8 42 28 55 29
Sept. 20 70 7 32 10 19 28 1 48 25
Sept. 27 51 197 0 79 266 22 2 56 8
Oct. 4 39 9 4 8 23 0 3 20 14
Oct. 11 53 29 0 19 31 74 0 23 20
Oct. 18 42 20 2 3 62 4 3 18 16
Oct. 25 65 35 0 6 41 24 1 8 7
Nov. 1 66 30 17 16 58 1 6 30 27
Nov. 8 112 5 5 21 30 36 9 28 16
Nov. 15 191 9 6 48 49 27 6 39 20
Nov. 22 206 35 8 57 132 34 6 76 52

