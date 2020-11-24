The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Crossroads increased slightly Tuesday, according to state data.
There are 61 COVID-19 patients in the hospital across Victoria’s trauma service area. These patients are occupying about 11.7% of total staffed hospital beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Across the state, there are at least 8,495 people with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals.
In Victoria County, officials reported another 45 new cases of the respiratory disease and 20 patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. These cases bring the total number of active cases in the county to 292.
Of 4,952 total diagnoses in the county, an estimated 4,562 patients have recovered. There are 98 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Matagorda County
Five additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,231 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,126 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.
Lavaca County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated 26 recoveries from the disease were confirmed among residents on Tuesday, according to a news release from county officials.
Of the county’s 1,438 cases of COVID-19, 97 remained active, according to the news release.
County officials have reported 13 deaths from COVID-19 related complications and an estimated 1,328 recoveries from the disease since the pandemic started.
Jackson County
There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These new cases bring the county’s total number of active cases to 67.
Out of 809 total cases, an estimated 735 patients have recovered, and at least seven county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County on Tuesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
There are 30 active cases of the disease as of Tuesday.
In total, 1,007 people have been diagnosed with the disease, and an estimated 969 patients have recovered, and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
No new cases were reported in Goliad County on Tuesday. DeWitt, Refugio and Wharton counties had not published COVID-19 reports as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
