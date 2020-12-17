Victoria County public health officials reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
With nine new recoveries reported, there is an estimated 291 active cases of the disease in the county, according to the dashboard.
All told, the county has reported 5,546 cases, 5,151 recoveries and 104 deaths, according to county figures.
Victoria County’s dashboard shows the hospitalization rate for the region increased to 16.81% Thursday, which marks the second consecutive day the rate has remained above the 15% threshold set by Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.
If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven straight days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50% in accordance with Abbott’s executive order.
Victoria school district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A student from Patti Welder Middle School tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was last on campus Monday, according to a news release.
The case brings the district’s total to 109 since campuses reopened in September. Among the cases, 63 are students and 46 are staffers.
VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 17
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|1
|1
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|1
|Crain Elementary School
|1
|2
|DeLeon Elementary School
|1
|5
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|0
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|1
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|5
|Rowland Elementary School
|0
|2
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|0
|1
|Shields Elementary School
|3
|0
|Smith Elementary School
|2
|3
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|1
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|3
|1
|Howell Middle School
|5
|0
|Patti Welder Middle School
|5
|5
|Stroman Middle School
|5
|4
|Victoria East High School
|8
|2
|Victoria West High School
|17
|4
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|63
|46
Calhoun County
One new diagnosis of COVID-19 was reported in Calhoun County Thursday, according to the county’s daily report.
Accounting for the new case and three new recoveries, authorities estimate 52 active cases remain in the county, according to county figures.
In total, 1,128 cases, 1,068 recoveries and eight deaths have been reported by public health officials in the county.
Jackson County
Six new diagnoses of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County Thursday, according to Department State Health Services data.
Accounting for these new cases and 13 new recoveries, an estimated 58 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the county, according to DSHS data.
In total, 978 cases, 912 recoveries and eight deaths have been reported in the county, according to DSHS figures.
Refugio County
Refugio County officials did not publish a report on the county’s COVID-19 case counts Wednesday.
The county will host a free, no appointment COVID-19 testing site Thursday, according to a county press release.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants can visit the Refugio County Community Center, 305 Swift St., to be tested for the disease.
Visitors do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested, according to the news release.
Lavaca County
Four new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated six more recoveries from the virus were reported in Lavaca County on Thursday, according to the county’s public health authority, Region 8 of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Of the county’s 1,614 cases, 44 were active, according to Region 8. The department has reported an estimated 1,557 coronavirus recoveries and 13 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 17, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,128
|1,068
|8
|DeWitt
|1,293
|1,102
|57
|Goliad
|258
|244
|5
|Jackson
|978
|912
|8
|Lavaca
|1,614
|1,557
|13
|Matagorda
|1,598
|1,421
|64
|Refugio
|397
|350
|16
|Victoria
|5,546
|5,151
|104
|Wharton
|2,091
|1,862
|63
|9-County total
|14,903
|13,667
|338
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Matagorda County’s COVID-19 totals were not populating on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday night. DeWitt, Refugio and Wharton counties did not publish daily COVID-19 case counts.
