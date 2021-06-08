Victoria County’s COVID-19 hotline will stop taking calls on Friday, according to a Victoria County Public Health Department news release.
“With the decreased call volume, we determined it was no longer necessary to keep the hotline open,” the press release stated. People with questions about the respiratory disease may call the county health department at 361-578-6281 or read more online to vcphd.org.
The county also has ended its vaccine waitlist Thursday and has moved to an individual vaccine scheduling system.
