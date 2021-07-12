As pandemic continues to lessen its grip on the Crossroads, the Victoria Advocate has decided to make some changes in how we report on the local COVID-19 cases.
Beginning Tuesday and moving forward, we will only publish the daily graphic on the case counts that you have become familiar with over the past 16 months. We have added a column to continue to show the vaccination rates for each county and a line at the bottom to continue to report the hospitalization rates.
You will receive the same information as you previously received, but not in story form.
We have also cut back on the question of the day from three times a week to once a week on Sundays. This change started Sunday.
We will continue to monitor the numbers daily. We will continue to report on important changes that affect the Crossroads.
