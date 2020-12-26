COVID-19 on track to be a leading cause of death in Victoria County

Victor Rendon’s widow thought they had many more years of marriage beyond the 53 years they’d already shared together.
Rendon was “a very young 74 years old,” Eldene Rendon said. He swam laps at the Citizens HealthPlex multiple times a week and regularly exercised at the YMCA. He was active in retirement, teaching himself how to play the guitar and making weekly trips to local nursing homes and adult day cares to perform for residents.
But when he was infected with the coronavirus, the virus attacked his body and left him in the intensive care unit for more than a month. At the very end of his life, he was on a mechanical ventilator, which breathed for him. Like other critically ill COVID-19 patients, the ventilator’s hollow tube was inserted into his mouth and down his throat, pushing oxygen into his lungs. But ultimately, Rendon’s respiratory damage was too much to overcome. He died Sept. 3.
Rendon is one of 330,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Victoria County, COVID-19 is on track to be a leading cause of death by the end of the calendar year, according to preliminary mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Saturday, at least 116 Victoria County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department, including Rendon.
In 2018, the most recent year for which detailed mortality data is available, 217 people died from heart disease and 157 people died from cancer in Victoria County, according to CDC mortality data. After that, the third leading cause of death is stroke and other types of cerebrovascular disease, which killed 41 people in the county in 2018. Between 800 and 850 people have died of all causes in Victoria County in each year from 2015 through 2018, according to the CDC.
If trends from past years hold steady, more people will have died from COVID-19 than those killed by guns, vehicle collisions, drownings, and other causes of deaths deemed accidental combined. More people will have died from COVID-19 than from diabetes, influenza, or Alzheimer’s, according to the local data.
Victoria County isn’t an outlier when it comes to the toll COVID-19 has taken. Nationwide, COVID-19 is expected to be at least the third leading cause of death for Americans in 2020.
The daily death toll from COVID-19 is equivalent to “the September 11, 2001, attacks, which claimed 2,988 lives, occurring every 1.5 days,” according to an analysis published in the medial journal JAMA.
COVID-19 has taken such a deadly toll because of an unfortunate number of characteristics that make it a difficult disease to trace and treat. Because the virus spreads with relative ease and can wait to show symptoms for days or even weeks after infection, it’s been difficult to halt the spread of infections, experts said.
“SARS-CoV-2 has this unique combination which allows it to thrive and cause all this havoc (globally) in that it is only lethal in a small proportion overall of people,” said Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, an expert in infectious diseases and an assistant professor at the Baylor College of Medicine. But, at the same time, “It’s easily transmissible and even more infectious than influenza. Even if it’s only causing deaths in, let’s say, 1% of people, 1% of a huge denominator could be a huge number of deaths.”
In the U.S., the rapid spread of the virus over the last year has created that huge denominator and left an unprecedented number of people dead from an infectious disease.
Researchers are still studying what makes COVID-19 lethal and why there is such a huge variation between patients who show no symptoms at all and the millions of people worldwide who have died. About one in every five patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 will experience no symptoms, but another one in every five patients will become seriously ill, according to the most recent estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although COVID-19 can affect multiple organs, most experts still consider it first and foremost a respiratory disease.
“It’s best thought of as a respiratory infection with other types of manifestations,” Kulkarni said.
After the virus infects someone, it begins hijacking cells and replicating itself, causing inflammation in the lungs, said Dr. Paul Bunnell, an internal medicine physician and hospitalist at Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca. This alone can kill patients, making it difficult or impossible to breathe on their own and, in some cases, cause irreversible damage to the lungs.
But in some patients, there’s an unusual overreaction to the infection in which the body’s immune system overcompensates in responding to the invader, Bunnell said.
Sometimes, if the body’s immune system is going into overdrive, “the more intense the reaction, the worse it is for us,” said Dr. Miguel Sierra-Hoffman, an infectious disease expert and internal medicine physician based in Victoria. The phenomenon, known as a “cytokine storm,” can damage the patient’s lungs, hearts and other organs.
Cytokine storms can also cause blood clotting in otherwise healthy patients, and those blood clots, left undetected or untreated, can cause strokes, kidney failure and pulmonary embolism. The frequency of such cytokine storms, and even the clinical definition of such a storm, are a matter of debate among medical researchers, but SARS-CoV-2 clearly interacts with some patients’ immune systems in an unusual way.
It’s unclear, for example, why Rendon became sick enough to require a ventilator while his wife, who caught the virus shortly after her husband did, eventually recovered from the disease. Eldene Rendon said she was in the hospital for about 10 days, and still suffers from a brain fog reported by many patients who suffer for months after they are infected with the disease.
“I’m doing pretty well,” Eldene Rendon said. “I still have memory lapses, and my hair has all fallen out. The doctor says that’s just from COVID-19.”
Rendon said she considers herself mostly recovered from COVID-19 but is still working toward accepting her husband’s death.
