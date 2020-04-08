The outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a specialty hospital in Victoria has exposed patients who are already sick and vulnerable to a disease that has grave consequences for those with preexisting conditions.
Local officials identified Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North as the site of a COVID-19 outbreak April 2. In all, at least 36 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the outbreak there as of Wednesday.
The majority of those cases are hospital employees, but at least 10 of the 20 inpatients are also infected.
“This is a truly, astoundingly worst-case scenario of an outbreak (because of) the concentration of very, very sick and frail patients, many who are older and many who already have respiratory failure,” said Dr. Anil Makam, an assistant professor at University of California, San Francisco. “This is as bad as it can get in terms of outbreaks.”
Makam is an expert on long-term acute care hospitals, which are also known as long-term care hospitals.
Hospitals like PAM North are designed for seriously ill patients who need long-term care, and they typically stay in the facility 25 days or longer. Patients in such a facility are usually transferred from a traditional hospital’s intensive care unit and need more care than they could get at home or in a skilled nursing facility.
“Any time you introduce a virus into an environment where there are already sick people, you have to be afraid of the outcome,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority.
After the outbreak was first identified by local officials April 2, McNeill instituted a control measure on the facility, 102 Medical Drive. The measures required the facility to test all staff and current and former patients who might have been exposed to COVID-19.
McNeill lifted the control order Wednesday in order to convert the facility into a treatment center for COVID-19 positive patients.
The PAM North patients who tested negative for COVID-19 will be moved to other facilities, where they will be isolated and closely monitored for the development of any symptoms, he said.
COVID-19 is a respiratory infection, and in the most serious cases physicians have used mechanical ventilators to help patients who are unable to breath on their own. Some patients in a long-term care hospital are already on ventilators because of respiratory failure. For them, getting infected with COVID-19 would be like “adding insult to injury,” Makam said.
Post Acute Medical, a for-profit company based in Pennsylvania, operates four facilities in Victoria, including PAM North, a rehabilitation hospital, and one facility each in DeTar Hospital and Citizens Medical Center.
McNeill said the company has been cooperative with local officials as they investigated the outbreak and credited them for converting PAM North into a COVID-19 facility. The company also announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Victoria’s medical community, which is in desperate need of supplies to battle COVID-19.
“This is a trail-blazing effort being done by Post Acute Medical in cooperation with our community that will have obvious benefits,” McNeill said Wednesday when he announced the plan.
Details about PAM North’s future operations are still being worked out, McNeill said at a news conference. The facility has 26 beds, according to state records, and the ability to treat patients needing high levels of care.
Health facilities that group older or sick people in close quarters are some of the most difficult environments in which to battle COVID-19 . At a nursing home in Texas City, 83 people have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 78 infections are linked to a home in Lubbock, and another 67 COVID-19 patients at one in San Antonio.
One of the nation’s first and mostly widely publicized outbreaks was in a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The outbreak there has been linked to more than 30 deaths.
But patients in a long-term care hospital could potentially be at greater risk than those in a nursing home because they have more serious pre-existing illnesses.
“This has the potential of being far worse than an outbreak in a skilled nursing facility or a long-term nursing home,” Makam said.
It’s unclear whether any other long-term acute care hospitals like PAM North also have seen COVID-19 outbreaks. There are only about 400 such facilities in the U.S.
