Victoria school board members are trying to find the "silver lining" in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 experience has really pushed us,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said. “We have some places where we have seen some strength and other places we see some opportunity.”
The school board approved the district’s strategic planning findings during its meeting held virtually Thursday evening. The findings will be used to create the district's strategic plan.
A portion of those findings was focused on technology and connectivity, which dealt with enhancing access. Several of those needs were addressed in a matter of weeks because of the pandemic as the district moved forward with distance learning.
“We knew a lot of our kids would need some connectivity,” Shepherd said. “It’s a matter of sorting out those various issues.”
The district purchased devices and hotspots to alleviate some of the connectivity issues. Shepherd said some of the issues they solved he previously thought would have taken years.
“One really big plus is we’re basically got a booster shot into our strategic planning,” Shepherd said.
A new grading criteria was needed after classes moved online, and those also were presented during Thursday's meeting.
Teachers will assign three to five assignments every week for each content area and one to three of those assignments will be graded. The last nine weeks, which was spent distance learning, will not hurt a student's grade.
Board president Tami Keeling said the pandemic also created data about technology, connectivity and access.
"Whether we like it or not, this crisis with COVID-19 has forced us out of the box and out of the classroom,” Keeling said. “I'm not happy COVID-19 happened, but if there is a silver lining it this, it forces us to do things quickly that would have taken much longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.