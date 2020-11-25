Hospital patients with COVID-19 were occupying about 14.5% of the region’s staffed hospital beds Wednesday, according to state data.
If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven straight days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50%.
Since Oct. 14, most businesses in the Crossroads have been allowed to admit 75% of their total capacity, after Gov. Greg Abbott changed re-opening requirements to focus on the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients compared to the total number of staffed hospital beds in a given region.
Current capacity limitations are determined by COVID-19 hospitalizations in a given trauma service area. There are 22 trauma service areas in the state. Trauma Service Area S covers DeWitt, Calhoun, Victoria, Goliad, Lavaca, and Jackson counties. As COVID-19 cases in the region have increased, the number of patients hospitalized with the disease has as well, bringing the region closer to the 15% threshold.
If Victoria’s trauma service area passes 15% on a certain day, nothing would immediately change. The region would need to experience seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients occupy more than 15% of hospital beds for the capacity limits to change.
On Wednesday, 64 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals out of 441 staffed hospital beds, according to state data. Throughout the state, at least 8,585 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Victoria County had not released its daily case count.
Jackson County
Jackson County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death caused by the virus in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These new cases bring the county's total number of active infections to 75 as of Wednesday.
Out of 825 total cases, an estimated 742 patients have recovered. This most recent death means that eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Another 12 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases of the disease to 39.
Of 1,019 total cases, an estimated 972 patients have recovered, and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
DeWitt County
Another 23 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in DeWitt County, according to the local office of emergency management.
These new cases leave the county with 102 active cases of the respiratory disease, local officials said in a news release. Four of those patients are hospitalized, with the remaining 98 recovering in their homes.
Out of 1,113 total diagnoses, an estimated 994 patients have recovered and 55 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
Officials in Lavaca County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county currently has 108 active cases of the disease.
Out of a total of 1,466 diagnoses, an estimated 1,345 patients have recovered and at least 13 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to state data.
Out of 1,244 total cases of the disease that have been identified, an estimated 1,143 patients have recovered, and 59 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a news release.
The county also reported 77 new confirmed cases of the disease since the most recent case count update on Friday. Since then, 37 new recoveries were reported. The total confirmed case count is 1,743, total recovered count is 1,534 and total deaths related to the disease are 51.
El Campo leads the county with 859 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 568, East Bernard with 155 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 976 confirmed cases, followed by men with 726 and people of an unknown sex with 41.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
New cases were not reported in Goliad or Refugio counties Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.