Hospital patients with COVID-19 were occupying about 18.2% of the region’s staffed hospital beds Thursday, according to state data.
In Trauma Service Area S, which includes Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, 75 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were hospitalized as of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, according to state data. These patients are occupying about 18.2% of the total staffed beds in the region.
That number is up from 64 on Wednesday, when the COVID-19 patients were occupying about 14.5% of the region’s staffed hospital beds, according to state data.
If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven straight days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50%.
Throughout the state, at least 8,706 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday.
Victoria County officials reported one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
A woman in her 70s, who was previously hospitalized in Victoria, died from complications of the virus, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department. She is the 99th confirmed death from the virus in Victoria County.
Officials also reported 27 new cases of the disease and 19 new recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of active cases to 299.
The health department did not provide a case update as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Matagorda County
Twelve additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,256 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Of those, an estimated 1,143 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.
No other counties in the Crossroads reported case count updates Thursday.
