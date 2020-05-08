More than two-thirds of the $97,000 raised for the COVID-19 Relief Fund has been distributed.
More than $67,000 has been distributed to nonprofits and others in need locally, Brooke Garcia, executive director of the Victoria County United Way, said Friday at the weekly Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) conference call. The team is reviewing needs in the community for the remainder of the money.
COAD also plans to change its meetings from weekly to every other week.
Other announcements from the meeting were:
- As of Friday morning, 13 volunteer opportunities were identified for the Week of Caring, May 16-22, hosted by the United Way. Volunteers are limited to six per event for social distancing purposes, and volunteers are still needed for some of those events.
- The Community Action Committee is referring those who need rental assistance to the Salvation Army, said Vickie Smith with the Community Action Committee. Additional COVID-19 funding is expected in the coming weeks, and the meal program continues on Mondays and Wednesdays.
- VCAM Saturday, a Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry drive-through event that offers an additional day to shop for groceries, is from 9 a.m. to noon May 16. An estimated 75 to 100 families are expected.
- Christ’s Kitchen continues to feed almost 700 people per day in its drive-through line, said Glen Dry, chairman of COAD.
