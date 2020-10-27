Qualified residents who are having trouble making their rent or mortgage payments because of COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program administered by Victoria’s Development Services department.
“We are getting a lot of phone calls from residents inquiring about this type of program,” said community development planner Vanessa Cummins. “We know that many people are still furloughed or haven’t been hired back, so we hope to use this program to help residents get back on their feet.”
CDBG-CV funding is allocated by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Because the federal funding is reserved for COVID-19 relief, only residents experiencing financial hardship related to COVID-19 are eligible.
Under federal guidelines, applicants must fall between 51% and 80% of Victoria’s low- to moderate-income threshold to be eligible. If unemployed, residents will be required to provide documentation showing that their previous income was within the 51-80% range.
Funding for the program is limited and will be provided to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualified residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
To view the complete program guidelines and apply for the program, visit victoriatx.gov/covidassist.To view a video describing the program, visit youtube.com/watch?v=IdDveRfdRB0.
Applicants will be asked to complete a questionnaire to determine whether they meet the program criteria. Qualified applicants will be contacted by city of Victoria staff with further details.
