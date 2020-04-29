COVID-19 is halting the prospect of a Victoria school bond in November.
“The whole conversation has been pushed down the road because of the COVID,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said. “I don’t see November as a viable option for a bond.”
A bond planning committee started meeting in September to review the possibility of a ballot issue, which would then be presented to the board.
The condition of district buildings, the focus of a potential bond, was reviewed by Huckabee Architects and presented to the board during a workshop Wednesday.
The committee reviewed the building assessments in March, but future meetings were paused before that information could be further discussed, said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
“That was a week before spring break and then life changed,” he said.
A bond would have to be approved by the board by Aug. 17 to be placed on the November ballot, but that would make for an aggressive timeline for a proposal, Bonewald said.
“Recalibrating in our new reality, we’ve lost time in that process,” he said. “We want to make sure we are very deliberate and thorough in this process.”
Board president Tami Keeling said the community isn’t necessarily focused on a bond right now with COVID-19. She is concerned about economic uncertainty and said the community should drive a bond.
“Things are very much going to change, not just with education but economically,” she said. “We will know when the date (for a bond) is when that process has had a full community vetting.”
Board member Kevin VanHook said he doesn’t think the timeline is aggressive because there are significant needs in the district.
“Meeting that need would be more costly down the road than it is now,” he said.
Instead of halting the process, the district will host a series of campus virtual presentations in the coming months. It will allow community members to see the state of the facilities and give feedback, Shepherd said.
“There is no way I would feel comfortable bringing a bond to the board right now without gathering more information from the community,” Shepherd said. “Going slow and doing this right is much more important than trying to pass a bond without a lot of understanding.”
