A third of COVID-19 cases in Victoria have been health care workers, highlighting the increased risk faced by those on the frontlines of the pandemic.
On Friday, 32 cases of the new disease were confirmed in Victoria County, officials said, up from 27 cases Thursday. Of those, six patients have recovered, and four were in local hospitals.
Of all 32 cases, at least 13 patients were exposed to the disease while working in a health care facility, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Officials are still working to respond to an outbreak of cases at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, where 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees is critically ill, the only Victoria County COVID-19 patient to be in critical condition.
Post Acute Medical is a private company based in Pennsylvania. The company runs four specialty hospitals in Victoria. The site of the outbreak has 26 beds, according to state records. Most patients who are treated there stay for long periods of time to recover from or be treated for a serious medical condition that merits ongoing care.
Responding to the outbreak at Post Acute Medical has been hampered by a shortage of needed supplies to run COVID-19 tests, Dr. John McNeill, local health authority, said. In Victoria and nationwide, there is a shortage of viral transport media, which are the small vials that allow a swab taken from a patient to be preserved and transported to a lab capable of testing the swab for COVID-19. Nine employees at the hospital were tested by 3 p.m. Friday, and a donation of additional testing materials means that every patient at the hospital will be tested by the end of the day. All nine employees had negative test results, McNeill said.
“That’s what’s lacking right now,” he said. “We have specific things to transport these collections.”
Vanessa Balli stands next to a pile of dog and cat food for Pet Pantry, a monthly event for low income families to get free food for their pets. The Victoria Animal Shelter relies on donations each both to supply food to these families' pets.
Phylis Canion poses inside her store Organic Emporium. The store will celebrate its 10th anniversary in July and supplies organic products to the Crossroads. Over the past month, Canion noticed a increase in customers looking for ways to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had to extend their hours to accommodate for this increase and also started offering curbside delivery for older customers. She recommends elderberries, zinc and other vitamins to her customers to help build up their immune system. “People have so many questions and they don’t know what to believe,” Canion said. “You have to stick to what you know.”
A man walks down the drinks aisle at Dick's Food Store. From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., only people older than 65 can shop inside the store. The store tries to put more groceries out for the senior shoppers, manager Ronnie Hyak said.
Eleonora Sanchez relocates plants in her front yard Friday afternoon. Sanchez has been enjoying gardening while staying home. "I'm trying to occupy myself and not think about it [coronavirus situations]," she said. "I'm trying to sweat myself, so I don't just gain weight."
Eleonora Sanchez digs in the ground to relocate plants in her front yard Friday afternoon. Gardening is Eleonora’s way to spend her time at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Her retired husband, Joe Sanchez, 62, lookis up how the economy is impacted and his mom, Daria Maria Sanchez, 81, stays in her room most of the time. Keeping enough distance with her mother in law at home and not seeing grandchildren often are hard, Eleonora said. “We were always so close and always got together,” she said.
Eleonora Sanchez cares for plants in her front yard Friday afternoon. Eleonora's mother in law, Daria Maria Sanchez, 81, used to walk around and visit stores, but she stays home all day except for visiting a clinic.
Eleonora Sanchez moved plants to along the entrance in her front yard Friday afternoon. "She's been out here doing that and then I come in and see what she's doing," said Eleonora's husband, Joe. "I go back in there and keep up with my mom."
Eleonora Sanchez relocates plants in her front yard Friday afternoon. Eleonora, her husband, Joe, and his mother, Daria Maria Sanchez, 81, have been staying home most of the time. "She [Daria Maria] has been very cooperative," Joe said. "She actually chooses to stay home and not go out. Sometimes she worries if I go to the grocery store and come back here."
Eleonora Sanchez finishes relocating plants in her front yard Friday afternoon. The family of three with Eleonora, Joe and Daria Maria found their own ways to spend time at home. "We've adjusted pretty well because we know the concerns," Joe said. "We do care for everybody to get back to normal routines. It does make you nervous when all of a sudden, the numbers are rising in Victoria. So we want to participate and do our part."
Rebecca Magallan, campus security at Liberty Academy, checks a parent's ID with a car window closed on Friday. All staff helping with picking up the devices and many parents wore masks. "They respect us. We respect them," Magallan said.
Chris Hernandez waits for his turn to move at Liberty Academy. Hernandez said he signed up for electronic devices because it's been hard for his three children to share one phone for online learning. He said he wore a mask after seeing everyone at the site wearing masks. "It doesn't feel normal," Hernandez said. "But it's a good thing because right now I'm talking and the wind blows, so you never know."
Brittani Cervantez, teacher at Liberty Academy, compares a parent’s ID to the name on the list of parents to pick up devices at Liberty Academy. Parents and staff talked with the car window closed, and parents were asked to show their ID by holding it near the window.
Mary Beth Cooley, librarian at East High School, guides a car coming to pick up devices for online learning at Liberty Academy.
Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com
A range of issues has hampered the country’s ability to test broadly and rapidly for COVID-19, and the slow rollout of testing and subsequent issues are considered among the primary reasons that the disease has spread so rapidly in the U.S.
McNeill said he was hopeful a rapid test being developed by the medical device company Abbott would be available in Victoria in a few weeks. Leaders with Abbott have said the test, and the machines that run the tests, can deliver results in about 15 minutes.
Health care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 often have to isolate at home for 14 days, or can only do limited work while wearing a mask, McNeill said, while they wait several days to get results back from a COVID-19 test.
“If we had a way of knowing in 15 minutes whether it was a yes or a no, if it was yes, well then they get isolated and we watch them for development of worsening symptoms. If it’s negative, they go back to work,” McNeill said. “That’s an amazing thing.”
In addition, every employee working at the Victoria North facility will wear a mask going forward, McNeill said.
The facility’s parent company is donating 30,000 masks to the Victoria emergency medical community, McNeill said Friday. Hospitals and health care workers throughout the nation are grappling with a shortage of masks and other essential equipment designed to keep them safe from getting infected with COVID-19 patients as they treat those in need of care. Without an adequate supply of surgical masks, nurses and doctors have been reusing masks, using makeshift masks made at home, or wearing masks for longer periods of time than recommended to get by.
Two physicians who work at local doctors’ offices have also tested positive for COVID-19 after treating COVID-19 patients in the course of their work.
A physician who works at Driscoll Children’s Quick Care-Victoria after-hours clinic tested positive for COVID-19 after seeing a COVID-19 patient at a different facility.
A second physician, this one from the American Regional Health Center, tested positive Friday. This physician also treated a COVID-19 patient and was tested after the exposure, local officials said.
Both physicians are residents of Victoria County and included in the 32 total cases, local officials said.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.
The Victoria Advocate is reporting on the new coronavirus in the Crossroads, particularly how it is affecting residents' health and our health care system. We want to hear from the people who are the frontline of this battle: health care workers, public health workers, and other medical prof…
The Victoria Advocate needs your help in understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting residents of the Crossroads. Have you lost your job? Are you a small business owner struggling to keep your doors open? Do you work in the healthcare industry or emergency response and have insight …
