A third of COVID-19 cases in Victoria have been health care workers, highlighting the increased risk faced by those on the frontlines of the pandemic.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, 32 cases of the new disease have been confirmed in Victoria County, officials said, up from 27 cases Thursday. Of those, six patients have recovered and four are in local hospitals.
Of all 32 cases, at least 13 patients were exposed to the disease while working in a health care facility, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Officials are still working to respond to an outbreak of cases at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, where 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees is critically ill, the only Victoria County COVID-19 patient to be in critical condition.
Post Acute Medical is a private company based in Pennsylvania. The company runs four specialty hospitals in Victoria. The site of the outbreak has 26 beds, according to state records. Most patients who are treated there stay for long periods of time to recover from or be treated for a serious medical condition that merits ongoing care.
Responding to the outbreak at Post Acute Medical has been hampered by a shortage of needed supplies to run COVID-19 tests, McNeill said. In Victoria and nationwide, there is a shortage of viral transport media, which are the small vials that allow a swab taken from a patient to be preserved and transported to a lab capable of testing the swab for COVID-19. Nine employees at the hospital were tested by 3 p.m. Friday, and a donation of additional testing materials means that every patient at the hospital will be tested by the end of the day. All nine employees had negative test results, McNeill said.
"That's what's lacking right now," he said. "We have specific things to transport these collections."
A range of issues has hampered the country's ability to test broadly and rapidly for COVID-19, and the slow rollout of testing and subsequent issues are considered among the primary reasons that the disease has spread so rapidly in the U.S.
McNeill said he was hopeful that a rapid test being developed by the medical device company Abbott would be available in Victoria in a few weeks. Leaders with Abbott have said the test, and the machines that run the tests, can deliver results in about 15 minutes.
Health care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 often have to isolate at home for 14 days, or can only do limited work while wearing a mask, McNeill said, while they wait several days to get results back from a COVID-19 test.
"If we had a way of knowing in 15 minutes whether it was a yes or a no, if it was yes, well then they get isolated and we watch them for development of worsening symptoms. If it's negative, they go back to work," McNeill said. "That's an amazing thing."
In addition, every employee working at the Victoria North facility will wear a mask going forward, McNeill said.
The facility's parent company is donating 30,000 masks to the Victoria emergency medical community, McNeill said Friday. Hospitals and health care workers throughout the nation are grappling with a shortage of masks and other essential equipment designed to keep them safe from getting infected with COVID-19 patients as they treat those in need of care. Without an adequate supply of surgical masks, nurses and doctors have been reusing masks, using makeshift masks made at home, or wearing masks for longer periods of time than recommended to get by.
Two physicians who work at local doctors' offices have also tested positive for COVID-19 after treating COVID-19 patients in the course of their work.
A physician who works at Driscoll Children’s Quick Care-Victoria after-hours clinic tested positive for COVID-19 after seeing a COVID-19 patient at a different facility. A second physician, this one from the American Regional Health Center, tested positive Friday. This physician also treated a COVID-19 patient and was tested after the exposure, local officials said.
Both physicians are residents of Victoria County and included in the 32 total cases, local officials said.
