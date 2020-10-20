An organization based in the Houston suburbs is offering COVID-19 blood testing at the Victoria Community Center Annex Wednesday, Thursday and Oct. 29.
The tests, which are produced by a Chinese company called KingFocus Biomedical Engineering, are not being offered in conjunction with the Victoria County Public Health Department, nor are they approved by the Federal Drug Administration.
The Calabria Foundation, which is based in Waller, according to its website, rented out the community center to offer the testing and will be conducting tests from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Tests will be conducted using a finger-prick blood draw. The level of antibodies and coronavirus particles in the bloodstream will be analyzed on-site and results will be available within 15 minutes, according to the foundation's executive director, Chris Pantuso.
There is a $50 fee that will be waived in most cases, Pantuso said.
Dr. C. Leilani Valdes, medical director of Regional Pathology Associates in Victoria, said she does not suggest taking a test that has not received FDA approval.
"I really wouldn't recommend trying any test that has not at least passed that initial bar," she said.
Molecular or antigen tests, typically conducted using an oral or nasal swab, are the primary method for determining if a patient is actively infected with COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Most FDA-approved diagnostic tests, when ordered by a medical professional, are paid for by a patient's insurance or by the government, Valdes said.
