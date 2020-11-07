Two Victoria campuses closed last week because of COVID-19.
Torres and DeLeon elementary schools moved to remote only instruction until late this month because a significant portion of its staff either tested positive or came in close contact with COVID-19, said Sherri Hathaway, Victoria school district risk manager.
The question these campus officials had to consider is when is the right time to close to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19 numbers are on the rise on Victoria campuses with district numbers reaching 66 cases. Of those, 44 are students and 22 staffers.
Though the cases are small in terms of the district’s 14,000 students, it can wreak havoc at the campus level if not contained.
“It’s not the COVID numbers, it’s the actual percentages,” Hathaway said. “It’s not just overall numbers.”
When looking to close each campus, district officials had to take into account the percentage of students or staff who had either contracted the virus or came in close contact, she said.
At DeLeon, four staffers tested positive but several others came in close contact, which required them to be sent home for up to 14 days. Those affected staffers accounted for almost 20% of the campus’ staff total.
The decision to temporarily suspend in-person instruction for up to five consecutive days is made locally, according to the Texas Education Agency. Because these decisions are made locally, TEA does not have state-level data on how many schools have closed because of COVID-19.
Though the agency does not dictate school closures, it does note that schools may not switch over to 100% remote instruction for the remainder of the school year. If a campus closes and moves to virtual learning, it must be done temporarily.
Victoria District officials have levels to track COVID-19 exposures and infections at a given campus. When a campus nears about 15% of staff or students who have been impacted by the virus it reaches a “moderate level.” If that number nears 20%, that’s when a shift to remote learning is made, Hathaway said.
“At DeLeon that’s where we were,” she said. “We had some who had COVID and we had some who had symptoms.”
Because those teachers were sent home, several classes would have been left without teachers, and the best option was to send everyone home, Hathaway said. This allows teachers, who need to isolate, to continue teaching their students remotely.
“We had so many it was hard to continue face to face instruction because of the numbers of subs we needed,” Hathaway said.
The percentage is not for the entire staff and student population on a given campus. It separates the two groups and then the percentage is calculated.
“When people see we moved online they think there is an outbreak. That’s not the case at all,” Hathaway said. “If we send kids home for 14 days, the idea is it will put a stop to whatever COVID is out there.”
Looking at the entire district, Torres and DeLeon do not have the highest number of COVID-19 infections. Victoria West High School has reached double digits, but because a majority of those cases are among its student population that percentage is still low.
The decisions to close each campus were made early in the day on Tuesday and Friday to give campus officials time to plan and distribute devices for the remote learning to follow, Hathaway said. Both campuses were able to ensure each student had either a device or hotspot for the next two weeks of virtual class.
“We had enough devices for every kid in the school to have one,” she said.
DeLeon parent Eva Liserio is glad her son’s campus closed because of the staff cases and exposure to COVID-19. She said it’s the best way to make sure all staff and students are safe.
Though she was surprised it happened at DeLeon.
“We were taken by surprise because everything seemed so well at school,” she said. “I never thought twice it would lead to the school being shut down for two weeks.”
Liserio said she is lucky because she is a stay-at-home mom and it was a smooth transition back home for learning.
Her fifth grader attended in-person instruction and he has been excelling since being in the classroom since September.
“I know how much he likes to be at class,” she said. “I didn’t want to take that from him.”
Victoria school district is not the only one to experience campus closures because of COVID-19.
Katy Independent School District closed its Nottingham Country Elementary School campus with 22 active COVID-19 cases, according to its district dashboard.
Houston, Coleman and Alvord school districts, to name a few, have closed campuses in recent weeks because of COVID-19.
Back at Victoria, all of the cases reported by the district have not been contracted on school grounds. It seems the district is doing something right, Hathaway said.
“We know what we are doing is working,” she said. “Kids and staff aren’t getting COVID from other kids and staff on campus.”
Hathaway said part of the reason is because social distancing measures are in place, everyone on campus wears a mask and the custodial team cleans every surface daily.
“We just feel like we are doing the right thing,” she said.
