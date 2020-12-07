The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals tipped over the 15% threshold Monday, meaning if the hospitalization rate stays steady for the next six days, many local businesses will need to limit their capacity.
Throughout Victoria and five neighboring counties, 73 patients with COVID-19 are in local hospitals, according to state data. Those patients occupied about 15.24% of the total number of hospital beds.
Victoria leaders said during a news briefing Monday they would begin including the local hospitalization numbers in their daily updates to the public. The Victoria County Public Health Department debuted a new dashboard for its COVID-19 updates Monday. The dashboard will be updated with new numbers every day except Sunday.
Another 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, according to the county's dashboard, giving the county 228 active cases of the disease.
Of a total of 5,256 diagnosed cases throughout the pandemic, an estimated 4,927 patients have recovered and 101 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Also in Victoria County, one inmate at the Victoria County Jail is infected with the virus, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Another 292 inmates are quarantined, but are not known to have active infections.
Matagorda County
An additional 23 cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County have been confirmed by the state health department.
In total, 1,379 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,216 have recovered, and 63 county residents have died.
Jackson County
Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend, according to data from Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Although three new cases were reported, the overall case count only increased by one case, from 889 to 890 cases. This sometimes happens when cases are removed from a county's total as investigations confirm the correct county of residence for patients. There are 47 active cases of the respiratory disease in the county as of Monday.
Of 890 total cases, an estimated 835 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from the virus.
Calhoun County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Calhoun County over the weekend, according to the local office of emergency management.
The county has 34 active cases of the disease.
Of 1,062 total cases, an estimated 1,020 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from the virus.
Lavaca County
Another five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lavaca County, bringing the total number of active cases of the disease to 67, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 1,555 total cases of the disease, an estimated 1,475 patients have recovered and 13 residents have died from the virus, according to the regional health department.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Monday.
The county also reported 19 recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count is 1,885, total recovered is 1,686 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.
El Campo leads the county with 925 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 613, East Bernard with 174 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 1,053 confirmed cases, followed by men with 795 and people of an unknown sex with 37, according to the news release.
Free testing will be available tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton. No prior registration is needed.
Goliad and Refugio counties did not report any new cases, recoveries or deaths Monday. DeWitt County did not publish a COVID-19 update Monday
