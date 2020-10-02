Victoria County officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as well as eight patients who had recently recovered.
Of 4,113 total cases, 3,942 patients have recovered and 94 county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Friday.
As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, 14.2% of patients in area hospitals are COVID-19 patients. This is the fourth consecutive day that ratio has remained below 15%.
If less than 15% of all patients in area hospitals are COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days, many businesses in Victoria will be allowed to resume operating at 75% capacity according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s mid-September executive order.
Matagorda County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Friday, according to state data.
In all, 1,049 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 993 have recovered, according to state data.
Forty-eight county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
Calhoun County
Three more Calhoun County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
Of 840 total cases, an estimated 821 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Friday.
Refugio County
Two new positive cases were confirmed in Refugio County Friday, according to local officials.
The new patients are both men in their 30s, and both are isolated.
The county had six active cases of the respiratory disease as of Friday morning, according to the county’s office of emergency management. Of 310 total cases, 290 patients have recovered and 14 county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Friday.
Wharton County
State health officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries in Wharton County on Friday, according to a news release from the county.
Of 1,456 total cases, an estimated 1,356 patients have recovered and 39 have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Friday.
Jackson County
The total number of confirmed cases in Jackson County has increased to 613, according to an update posted on Facebook.
Of these cases, there are nine known active cases and an estimated 597 people have recovered.
Seven county residents have died.
Lavaca County
The number of cases reported in Lavaca County increased by five on Friday and the number of recoveries increased by six.
Of the county’s 1,021 cases, 40 are active and 969 people have recovered.
The death toll reported by the county remains at 12.
New cases were not reported in DeWitt or Goliad counties Friday
