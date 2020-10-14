Bars in all Crossroads counties were cleared to reopen Wednesday after months of being closed because of the pandemic.
Alyssa Starr, a bartender at the Hideaway on Stolz Street, was among those ready to serve up drinks for the first time in months. Starr’s bar is open until 11 p.m. in compliance with state orders.
“It’s just a smaller crowd and less hours,” Starr said. “I’ve missed it.”
Bars in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, Wharton and Matagorda counties were all cleared by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to open at 50% capacity Wednesday.
County judges could decide to opt in to opening bars in their counties if COVID-19 patients were taking up less than 15% of all hospital beds in their given region.
On Wednesday, another 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County, according to the county’s public health department.
These cases bring the total number of active cases of the respiratory disease to 62. Of 4,191 total cases, 4,035 people have recovered and 94 people have died from complications of the virus.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a news release.
The county also reported 14 recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. This brings the total confirmed case count to 1,523 and total recoveries to 1,398. Total deaths remains at 47.
Free testing will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
Calhoun County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County Wednesday, according to local officials.
Of 885 total cases, an estimated 858 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lavaca County, bringing the county to 48 active cases as of Wednesday.
Of 1,087 total cases, an estimated 1,027 have recovered and 12 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
COVID-19 reports were not published for Jackson, Goliad, Refugio and Matagorda counties. Not all counties publish COVID-19 updates every day, so it’s possible that new cases have been confirmed in these counties but not reported yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.