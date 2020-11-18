Crossroads counties reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as the disease continues its nationwide acceleration.
As 8,489 new cases and 187 new deaths were reported in Texas, the U.S. passed the grim milestone of more than 250,000 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
In Victoria County, one more death due to COVID-19 and 28 new cases were reported. Jackson and Lavaca counties reported 77 cases between them.
In Victoria’s trauma service area, there are 56 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to state data. These patients are occupying about 10.7% of staffed hospital beds as of Wednesday afternoon.
Statewide, there are almost 8,000 people with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals. The Crossroads hasn’t yet seen the rapid acceleration in COVID-19 hospitalizations as other parts of the state have although hospitalizations typically follow new COVID-19 cases by about two weeks.
The most recent COVID-19 death in Victoria County was a man in his 60s, according to a Wednesday news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. The man was hospitalized in Victoria prior to his death. He is the 98th county resident confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
County health officials also reported 28 new cases of the disease and 28 newly recovered patients. Out of 4,770 total diagnoses, there are 4,414 patients who have recovered. These new cases leave the county with 259 active infections as of Wednesday evening.
Lavaca County
Forty-three new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Lavaca County Wednesday, according to a news release from the county’s emergency management department.
Of the county’s 1,403 cases, 117 remain active. The county has reported an estimated 1,273 COVID-19 recoveries and 13 deaths since the pandemic started.
Jackson County
There are 34 new cases of the respiratory disease in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These new cases leave the county with 88 active cases. A total of 779 cases have been identified throughout the pandemic, of which 684 patients have recovered. There are seven county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County public health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, now listing 20 active cases within the county.
In total, the county has reported 8 deaths, 959 recoveries and 987 cases.
DeWitt County
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County, local officials said Wednesday.
These cases include seven residents of the Cuero area and two residents of the Yoakum area, according to a news release from the county. They leave DeWitt County with 66 active infections, of which three patients are hospitalized.
Of a total of 1,066 total infections, an estimated 984 patients have recovered. There are 55 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The two cases include a man and an woman in their 70s, according to a county news release. The two are currently isolated.
The county has reported 332 total cases with 306 recovered. Of those, 16 have died.
Matagorda County
Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,176 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,110 have recovered, and 57 residents have died.
Wharton County did not publish a COVID-19 report as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
