Golden Crescent regional case count
No Crossroads counties outside of Victoria reported any new cases on Easter Sunday.

Jackson County officials updated the results of the 111 tests it has conducted. Only two test results remain pending, compared with five that were pending Saturday.

Two of Jackson County’s four confirmed cases of COVID-19 have made complete recoveries, the release said.

Lavaca County also updated the status of the four patients who have tested positive for the disease. Three cases remain active and one has made a complete recovery.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

