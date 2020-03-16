Many Crossroads court cases will be paused for weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Friday afternoon, Administrative District Judge Stephen Williams ordered district criminal and civil dockets to be on hold in the Crossroads, he said.
Similar precautions have been taken for county courts-at-law.
The judge made the decision after receiving an order from the Texas’s Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday, the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in Texas.
The order allows all Texas courts to suspend “any and all deadlines” and “take any other reasonable action to avoid exposing court proceedings to the threat of COVID-19.”
Although Williams has ordered that all Crossroads criminal and civil dockets be canceled for the next two weeks, some court proceedings will continue, Williams said.
Essential court functions, such as hearings for bond settings, arraignments and other requirements to ensure a defendant’s due process will continue, he said.
Some hearings for Texas Child Protective Services in which a child’s safety or guardianship is at question will also continue, he said.
The order handed down by Texas’s Court of Criminal Appeals allows courts to conduct hearings remotely through teleconferencing but not for any proceedings requiring a jury.
It also requires that courts be alerted to any person exhibiting symptoms, including fever, coughing or sneezing.
Although the order will provide those exceptions to normal procedures to Texas courts through May 8, Williams said he’s unsure whether dockets will remain cancelled after two weeks.
As of Monday, Williams said Crossroads courts should be able to make up for the lost time when dockets begin again.
“Those dockets will be bigger,” he said. “It’s similar to (Hurricane) Harvey. We didn’t have dockets for a couple of weeks.”
Victoria County Clerk Heidi Easley said county court-at-law criminal and civil dockets will be similarly paused for the next two weeks.
Arraignments and bond hearings, which are conducted through video conferencing, will continue, she said.
Easley also asked for anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to refrain from visiting her office.
She said her employees can and will help those needing court services over the phone.
“We’re still here to serve the people,” she said.
