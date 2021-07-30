Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — July 31, 2021

On Thursday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 12.17%, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. 

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths Vaccination rate for 12+
Calhoun 2,577 (+12) 2,498 25 47.53%
DeWitt 2,046 1,950 61 39.23%
Goliad 518 (+5) 495 16 36.01%
Jackson 1,922 (+6) 1,859 31 39.18%
Lavaca 2,572 (+8) 2,470 76 39.99%
Matagorda 4,401 (+4) 4,232 115 41.16%
Refugio 750 (+10) 665 23 47.04%
Victoria 9,813 (+39) 9,307 231 42.89%
Wharton 4,406 (+15) 4,231 122 42.95%
9-County Total 29,005 (+99) 27,707 700 41.78%

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

