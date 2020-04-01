The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads increased to 78 on Wednesday.
Some Crossroads counties have issued orders preventing the movement of residents in the wake of similar statewide orders.
Other counties have asked residents to stay at home and maintain social distancing practices.
In Texas, there have been at least 3,997 cases reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
At least 58 people have so far died in Texas of the disease. Wednesday, 17 of those deaths were reported.
GOLIAD COUNTY
Goliad County officials have declared a state of disaster, but no mandatory orders have been issued.
City of Goliad officials have also declared a state of disaster, and gatherings of more than 10 people have been prohibited including those in restaurants and businesses.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Matagorda County, bringing the total number of cases there to 34.
According to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the patients are a man between the ages of 60 and 65 who is being isolated at home; and a man between the ages of 80 and 85 who is in the hospital; a woman between the ages of 40 and 45 who is being isolated at home; a woman between the ages of 25 and 35 who is being isolated at home; and a woman between the ages of 45 and 50 who is being isolated at home.
None of the five cases is thought to be related to out-of-state travel.
Officials announced Tuesday night that a Matagorda County man between the ages of 70 and 75 died of COVID-19. The man was the second person in the county and in the Crossroads to die of the new disease.
JACKSON COUNTY
Jackson County officials have declared a state of disaster and signed orders governing gatherings and quarantine.
The signed declaration authorizes county officials to “take any actions necessary” to promote residents’ health, quarantine people, regulate hospitals, establish quarantine stations and emergency hospitals as well as ensuring compliance with county orders.
The county has also prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
DEWITT COUNTY
DeWitt County officials have declared a state of disaster but have not issued any local orders.
Cuero officials have encouraged residents to stay at home, wash hands and maintain good hygiene as well as maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
REFUGIO COUNTY
Refugio County issued a stay-at-your-residence order Wednesday.
The order requires all residents to stay home unless they are deemed “essential,” according to the county’s notice. The order took effect 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. April 30.
Refugio County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Refugio County Commissioners Court unanimously approved on March 23 the continuation of the Disaster Declaration for Refugio County. County Judge Robert Blaschke, in his role as emergency manager, issued a Public Health Emergency Order, according to the notice. This order will reinforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders issued to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Non-essential businesses are required to close, according to the order. Essential businesses include health care, essential retail like grocery stores, food cultivation like farming and fishing, providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations, news media and child care services.
Restaurants and school districts can continue feeding people through drive-thu or carry-out options only.
People may leave their homes only for “essential” activities such as visiting a doctor, obtaining medical supplies, grocery shopping, outdoor activity while maintaining 6-foot social distancing standards and to care for family or pets in another household.
The order also limits travel in and out of the county.
“This order does have enforcement provisions, if residents choose not to follow the mandates,” according to the county notice.
If people do not follow the order, they will be given a $1,000 fine and could spend up to 180 days in jail.
WHARTON COUNTY
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wharton County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 8 residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
No information about the patient was released.
“Testing continues, and our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down,” said a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management. “Positive tests continue to mount in nearby counties, and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area.”
As of Wednesday, 71 people had been tested for COVID-19 by the El Campo Memorial Hospital, OakBend Medical Center’s Wharton campus, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program’s Wharton clinic and an out-of-county testing facility, according to county officials.
Of those tests, eight people tested positive for the coronavirus, 58 tested negative and five are pending results.
Wharton County officials have asked residents to follow the governor’s orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. They have also asked those with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
LAVACA COUNTY
Lavaca County officials have declared a state of disaster and asked residents to stay calm, wash hands, keep social distance and stay home as much as possible.
