Most Crossroads schools are back in session for the 2021-22 school year, and COVID-19 is already making its presence known on campuses.
Many districts report their own COVID-19 cases daily through online portals while others report their numbers only to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The department’s numbers are delayed a week.
The Victoria Advocate will report on the COVID-19 cases in school every Saturday.
Victoria County
• VICTORIA ISD — The district has reported 11 COVID-19 cases since school started Wednesday, according to district news releases.
Of those cases, two are employees and nine are students.
• BLOOMINGTON ISD — The district delayed the start of school to Monday because several COVID-19 cases were reported among staff.
Currently, six employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bloomington school district.
Calhoun County
• CALHOUN ISD — The district has reported 82 COVID-19 cases since the start of the year on Aug. 11, according to district news releases.
Of those cases, six are employees and 76 are students.
Refugio County
• REFUGIO ISD — The district reported three COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, according to state data. Classes started Aug. 16.
The three cases are among staff.
• WOODSBORO ISD — The district reported two COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year on Aug. 16, according to district data.
The cases include a staffer and a student.
DeWitt County
• CUERO ISD — The district has reported 96 cases since the start of school on Aug. 11, according to Cuero school district data.
The district does not specify the numbers between employees and students. Of the cases, 77 were reported from Aug. 16-20.
Lavaca County
• MOULTON ISD — The district reported one employee case of COVID-19 since starting school on Aug. 16, according to a district news release.
Nursery, Austwell-Tivoli, Goliad, Industrial, Ganado, Edna, Palacios, Bay City, Van Vleck, El Campo, Hallettsville, Shiner, Yoakum, Sweet Home, Ezzell, Vysehrad, Yorktown, Westhoff and Meyersville did not have COVID-19 cases reported on their websites or through the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.