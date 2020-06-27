In spite of the pandemic, Mike Ponce and his wife, Becky, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to stop by for a short look at the Hotel Blessing.
“This was the closest we’ve been to Blessing,” Mike Ponce said of the small community in western Matagorda County. “I read about the restaurant here in Texas Monthly.”
On Monday afternoon, the Ponces, of Corpus Christi, made the detour after traveling to Louise so Becky could buy a mother-of-the-groom dress for her son’s upcoming wedding at a boutique there.
Like many Texans, the couple said they continue to plan day trips to avoid going stir crazy. As the pandemic keeps travelers closer to home, small, historic hotels and bed and breakfasts in the Crossroads are enjoying a steady flow of business.
“Last weekend was a good example,” said Kathryn Geesaman, owner of the Olle Hotel in Flatonia. “Everyone as a guest wanted to get away from the city.”
However, she said her business is still in the process of bouncing back after the FayetteLavaca County judge closed all hotels in the the county for a month.
In Palacios, Chelette Baker, who manages guest relations for the Luther Hotel, said the historic building was busy as ever with travelers looking to escape and utilize the ample room to spread out on the patio overlooking the Gulf waters.
Dedra Ramsey, manager of the Hotel Blessing, said the hotel was busy even as usual business was restricted because it lodged a group of Formosa contractors who couldn’t immediately return home after working at the plant site in Calhoun County. During their quarantine, Ramsey said she and the workers grew close while barbecuing under the hotel’s pavilion.
“It truly felt like everyone’s home,” she said.
Besides the increase of essential workers staying at these lodgings for work, Ramsey said travelers like the Ponces continue to pop their heads in to stay or just to take a look at the 1906 building.
The hotel’s famous restaurant, which reopened about four weeks ago, continues to be an attraction for travelers, she said. Although famous for its self-serve Southern comfort food, the restaurant began to have servers bring out food to customers to decrease the potential for viral spread.
While the restaurant was out of commission, Ramsey said workers were able to complete the dining room’s first refinishing project in years.
“We’re trying to take advantage of the extra time to get things done,” she said.
Rick Ramsey, who serves on the Hotel Blessing’s board, said one challenge to continuing such renovations is funding that’s been threatened by COVID-19. Ramsey, no relation to Dedra Ramsey, said they’ve already rescheduled their biggest fundraiser, an annual car parade. A dance on the night of July 18 is still scheduled, but Ramsey worries what might happen if that is ultimately canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Dedra Ramsey, whose work specializes in historic hotels, started working at the hotel only weeks before the pandemic. She said she has the tools to keep the hotel on its feet and keep guests safe.
“One of the rules of hospitality is making your guests feel comfortable, and part of keeping them comfortable is making sure they’re safe,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.