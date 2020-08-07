Crossroads housing authorities will receive a total of $92,210 in another round of federal grants to help them recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office.
The $92,210 is allocated as follows:
- Victoria Housing Authority: $59,725
- Edna Housing Authority: $12,625
- Port Lavaca Housing Authority: $10,162
- Housing Authority of the City of Palacios: $3,531
- Cuero Housing Authority: $6,167
