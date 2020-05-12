Local nursing homes are waiting for more information about the state’s plan to provide testing for all residents and staff in Texas nursing homes.
The promise, announced Monday evening by Gov. Greg Abbott, comes as nursing homes continue to be an area of particular concern in Texas and across the country for outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
Among the information nursing homes are waiting for is how and when testing will be rolled out to facilities across the state. In Victoria County alone, there are almost 500 beds in skilled nursing facilities, according to state records.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|26
|3
|DeWitt
|17
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|Jackson
|15
|12
|1
|Lavaca
|7
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|34
|5
|Refugio
|3
|0
|0
|Victoria
|154
|123
|6
|Wharton
|42
|31
|0
|9-County total
|345
|246
|17
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
A statement from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said state leaders haven’t yet finalized plans for distributing tests to nursing facilities throughout the state.
“We are working closely with (the Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management) to develop and carry out this plan, which builds upon efforts to expand COVID-19 testing in Texas, especially for our most vulnerable Texans,” according to the statement.
Officials at the Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said: “We are still awaiting guidance from state officials on how to proceed with facility wide testing efforts.”
It’s unclear exactly how many of the almost 40,000 Texans who have been infected with the new coronavirus work or live in a nursing home. The federal government has directed all nursing homes to alert residents and their families after a COVID-19 case is confirmed at a nursing facility.
Cases of the new coronavirus are particularly worrisome in nursing homes because the virus can easily spread from person to person, meaning those living in group settings are at greater risk. People over the age of 65 are also at a greater risk for developing a serious illness from the respiratory disease, meaning nursing homes must take extra precautions to prevent an outbreak.
In Victoria County, two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday. There are now 154 county residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of those, 123 people have recovered, and six residents have died.
Lavaca, Refugio and Wharton counties also reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. However, other Crossroads counties did not report any news cases as of 7 p.m.
Lavaca County
A 7th Lavaca County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The patient resides in Moulton and is in isolation at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Region 8 of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lavaca’s public health authority, reported the patient contracted the coronavirus through community spread outside the county, Barthles said.
As of Tuesday, four of the county’s seven residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had fully recovered and one had died.
Aside from the patient in self-isolation, one more resident remained hospitalized in Travis County, Barthels said.
Refugio County
A third Refugio resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is a girl under the age of 10 and is currently isolating, according to a county release. The girl contracted the virus through close contact with another positive case.
DSHS and Refugio County are identifying close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms, according to the release.
Wharton County
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Tuesday in Wharton County, local officials said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services informed the county’s emergency management office about the new case.
“We have no additional information on this case at this time except that it is in the Wharton area,” according to a statement from the emergency management office.
In all, 42 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 31 people have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.