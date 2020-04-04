To apply for unemployment benefits

Apply for benefits in one of two ways:

1. Apply online at Unemployment Benefit Services by selecting 'Apply for Benefits.' Read the Applying for Unemployment Benefits Tutorial for help applying online.

2. Call a Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 and speak to a customer service representative.

Information You Need to Apply

Your last employer’s business name, address and phone number

First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer. If you worked for your last employer on more than one occasion, provide the most recent employment dates.

Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked the week you apply for benefits (Sunday through Saturday)

Information about the normal wage for the job you are seeking

Alien Registration number (if not a U.S. citizen)

Your Unemployment Benefit Services Password

When you sign up for online services, you will select a User ID and password. Your password protects your identity and privacy. It has the same legal authority as your signature on a paper document. Do not give your password to anyone, not even to a family member or TWC employee. You are responsible for any payment request made using your User ID and password.

If you have a User ID and password from WorkInTexas.com, use that User ID and password to log on to Unemployment Benefit Services. For more about the password requirements, go to Managing Your Benefits Password & PIN.

SOURCE: Texas Workforce Commission