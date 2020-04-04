In February, the Victoria region had a low unemployment rate of 3.4%.
That is a different reality from today.
Widespread layoffs are about to boost that rate, possibly into the double digits, said Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent. The seven-county workforce region includes Victoria, DeWitt, Lavaca, Gonzales, Jackson, Calhoun and Goliad counties.
The influx of people seeking unemployment benefits is straining the Texas Workforce Commission, which is struggling to process the claims of hundreds of thousands of people and counting.
About 275,000 Texans filed for unemployment in the week ending March 28, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday. That number was up from the more than 156,000 people who filed the previous week.
In the Golden Crescent, claims jumped from 71 in the second week of March to 467 in the third week of March. In the fourth and final week of that month, 1,150 people filed for unemployment in the region.
"The number of claims was not a surprise given business slowdowns," Guajardo said. "Unfortunately, I anticipate more claims based on the increased call volume we received this week."
The U.S. Department of Labor report said layoffs across the country are affecting the following industries most dramatically: accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, administrative, support, waste management, remediation services, mining, retail trade, manufacturing, real estate rental and leasing and construction.
March claimants by industry
|# of claimants in the Golden Crescent
|Industry sector
|146
|Health care
|138
|Food prep and service
|77
|Oil and gas related
|73
|Industrial
|51
|Retail
|31
|Hotel/motel
In the Golden Crescent, health care is the most affected industry, followed by food prep and service and then oil and gas.
"The claims out of health care was surprising and a closer look indicated elective medical and dental service as the source," Guajardo said.
Twenty-seven percent of business owners in the Golden Crescent anticipate a permanent reduction in their workforce by an average of about 36% during the next three months, according to a survey conducted by the Victoria Economic Development Corp. in conjunction with multiple local economic development organizations and chambers of commerce across South Texas.
During the next six months, another 17% of them anticipate to reduce their workforce by an average of 13%.
Locally, Guajardo said his office has received between 250 and 300 calls every day since mid-March. He said most of them have been asking for help resetting Work In Texas passwords and questions about child care assistance.
He said Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent offers child care assistance to about 600 parents and 1,000 children in the office’s seven-county region. He said the parent's share of program costs were recently waived.
“We’re looking at which child care providers are currently open and taking kids,” Guajardo said. “We’re doing a lot of the job care side of things to help alleviate some of the financial stress.”
