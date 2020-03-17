How to overcome catastrophizing

1. Mindful awareness

You have to catch yourself having cognitive distortions to be able to do anything about them.

2. Consider other possible outcomes

Consider positive predictions, neutral predictions and mildly negative predictions — not just very negative predictions.

3. Make a Distinction Between "significantly unpleasant" and "catastrophe"

The key to overcoming catastrophizing is making a distinction between something being significantly unpleasant and it being a catastrophe. Failing an important exam would be extremely distressing but it does not doom the individual to a life of failure.

4. Increase your perception of your ability to cope.

If you believe you can cope with negative events, anxiety will be much less of a problem for you.

