For Bloomington Superintendent Mark Anglin, graduation is about celebrating the senior class.
But that celebration was changed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anglin said he left the decision on how to proceed to his seniors since the district has less than 50 seniors.
“One-hundred percent (of seniors) wanted the in-person graduation,” he said. “We let our graduates make that decision. We’re going to do everything we can.”
School officials discussed having a virtual graduation with the 49 seniors, but they wanted an in-person graduation, he said.
Like Bloomington, Crossroads school districts continue to make adjustments to their commencement plans while following newly passed state guidelines.
The Texas Education Agency announced graduation regulations Tuesday, which spurred districts into action as they made plans for the class of 2020.
Rural county schools with low COVID-19 counts can hold in-person outdoor graduations from May 15-28, and all counties can host graduation ceremonies after May 29. Indoor ceremonies are not allowed during the pandemic, according to TEA regulations.
Virtual and drive-in ceremonies are also allowed under the agency’s regulations.
Bloomington has not set the date for the ceremony, but school district officials announced a graduation will be hosted at the end of June.
All those who enter the stadium must be screened by a nurse at one of three entrances, and all must wear masks, Anglin said.
“Our goal is to allow six guests per student, if we have enough room,” Anglin said.
The guests will be sat in groups for each graduate, so district officials can space the guests out to meet CDC guidelines.
Throughout the Crossroads, districts began announcing their plans for graduation ceremonies.
Victoria school district
Victoria school district seniors will have a virtual and in-person ceremony.
The virtual ceremony will air on cable and online the last week of May, and the in-person ceremony will be the first week of June. The virtual graduation will feature speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian and campus officials.
The ceremonies will be broken down by last name and conducted with 40-50 students at a given time to avoid contact with too many people. Each graduate can bring five guests.
Calhoun school district
Calhoun school officials changed their graduation plans in light of the TEA regulations.
In April, officials announced they would host their graduation as planned, but that changed.
The commencement ceremony was postponed to June 5, tentatively, and other details will be announced later, according to a district release.
"The guidelines are very restrictive, so please have patience as we plan," the release stated. "We will post information once our plans are finalized."
Victoria Christian Academy
The private school postponed its graduation to June 28 at the Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane.
Futures Academy
Futures Academy, a homeschooling organization, will host its first graduation ceremony on May 16.
Eleven graduates will walk the stage at Fellowship of the Crossroads, as they planned before the pandemic, director Stephanie Nalls said.
We’re the only school that I know of that’s doing it exactly like we planned,” Nalls said.
Each graduate can bring nine guests to the ceremony, she said.
Hallettsville school district
Hallettsville High School will hold an in-person ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Adjustments will be made according to TEA guidelines to keep everyone safe, according to a district release. Those adjustments have yet to be announced.
Shiner school district
Shiner school officials are still in the process of developing a modified graduation ceremony to adhere to the new TEA regulations.
“Nothing is set in stone, so any concerns at this time are very premature,” according to a district release.
The district will live stream the ceremony, so those who can’t attend can watch live.
Yoakum school district
Yoakum school officials plan to hold an in-person graduation ceremony on May 22 at Bulldog Stadium.
To follow CDC guidelines, the district will allow graduates to bring up to six spectators for the ceremony. The district will livestream the ceremony for those who can’t attend.
No one will be allowed on the field after the ceremony, according to a district release. Spectators and graduates will go directly to their vehicles and leave once the ceremony has ended.
Industrial school district
For Industrial school district seniors, their graduation ceremony is voluntary, and they will receive their diploma regardless of their participation.
Graduates will walk the stage 8 p.m. May 22 at Cobra Field and follow TEA and CDC guidelines, according to a district release.
Anyone who enters the stadium must stay at least 6 feet apart and five guests will be allowed per graduate. Each graduates’ family will be able to sit together less than 6 feet apart, according to the release.
Edna school district
Edna High School seniors will walk the stage on May 22 at Cowboy Memorial Field.
Each graduate can bring up to five guests and they must present their tickets at the gate for entry, according to a district release. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
The district will livestream the ceremony for those who can’t attend. Immediately after the ceremony family members can watch the Class of 2020 Parade, according to the release.
Goliad school district
Goliad High School seniors will walk the stage May 22 after a parade.
“We tried to make it as close to traditional as possible,” Principal Brandon Enos said. “There are going to be a few things we still cannot do.”
Gates to the stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees will not be allowed inside after 7:30 p.m., which is when the ceremony will begin.
Each graduate will receive six tickets with two of those for field access. All guests must arrive at the same time, Enos said during a senior meeting Thursday.
“When you arrive, arrive ready to go as a group,” Enos said.
